Grant Davis Goes From Driver to Mechanic

From driving for a living to playing the part of a widowed mechanic, Grant Davis – King of the Cabbies – has a new film out so he popped along from his London Cab Drivers Club office to talk to the News about it, writes Michael Holland.

Grant fought his way up through amateur boxing clubs in SE London to running the LCDC for much of his life but there was always his love of acting that put him regularly on stage and on screen, and now James Floyd’s Unicorns will soon be released to give Grant’s fans a chance to see him in action once again.

Floyd, who writes and directs Unicorns, says the film is ‘very close to my heart. A lot of blood, sweat and tears and joy went into it. It’s a romance that has drama, comedy, thrills and is inspired by real stories’.

Grant takes us deeper inside the tale: ‘The film is a modern day love story,’ he begins, ‘My son falls in love with what he believes is a young lady, but soon discovers that looks can be deceiving. With sexuality nowadays being described in a multitude of genres and someone’s sexuality being fluid, it’s a real emotional roller coaster.’

Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) plays the son and Jason Patel the love interest with a difference.

What is your character like?

‘Very much that of an old school East Ender who, after his wife dies and his son and partner split up, finds himself trying to be the rock for his son and his grandson.’

Can you relate to the role?

‘As a middle aged man with boys myself, playing the role was quite personal as he only wants the best for his son, and as a dad, thats something I can really relate to.’

How did the part come about?

‘I got the role through my agent, then after some auditions and a workshop I got the call from the Director, Sally El Hosini, who, after I left my final audition, looked at James Floyd and said something like, ‘That’s him’, so I was very happy.

While Grant looks forward to the film’s premiere he can still be seen driving his black cab around the capital. ‘I love being out in the cab and meeting different people but working on Unicorns was so enjoyable it makes me want to be acting full-time even more.’

I’m sure it won’t be long before we see one of Kennington’s finest on our screens again.

Fingers crossed.

Unicorns is out on July 5th.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vvr8Nh5SdKU