Things to do and see in south London this summer June & July

Local events round-up including

Cockpit Summer Open Studios in Deptford

Cockpit Summer Open Studios is an opportunity for the public to meet some of the celebrated craftspeople in their studios in Deptford – surrounded by their tools, materials and works-in-progress.

Enjoy a rare, authentic glimpse behind the scenes of a working makers’ studio and buy direct from craftspeople.

Dates: Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2024, 12pm-6pm

Tickets: £5-£16

Cockpit Deptford, SE8 3DZ

www.tickettailor.com/events/cockpit/1132044

Credit Carmen Gray

Off The Chest: Poets in the Deptford Lounge

Bringing their explosive brand of poetry to Deptford Lounge once again, Off The Chest is back.

Join Ella Dorman-Gajic and Iftikhar Latif for a night of open mic poetry where audience members can share themselves in an intimate and friendly setting. Plus, expect feature sets from two top poets as well as music from Off The Chest’s in-house DJ.

Date: Thursday 13 June 2024, 7pm

Tickets: Pay what you decide, £5-£8

Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin Street, Deptford, SE8 4RJ

www.thealbany.org.uk/shows/off-the-chest-4

Refugee art, craft and dance in Woolwich

Luca Silvestrini’s Protein sees annual event celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees, migrants and people seeking sanctuary come to Woolwich Works.

Enjoy artist and refugee-led arts, craft and dance workshops, live music and a communal lunch. Special performances include excerpts from Protein’s Border Tales and community projects featuring members of Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants and Creating Ground with students from London Contemporary Dance School.

Date: Saturday 22 June 2024, 11am

Tickets: Advance price £5

The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 Street, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6HD

www.woolwich.works/events/there-and-here-protein-2024

Time and Tides choral delights in Greenwich

Enjoy a world premiere of Esther Bersweden’s new composition, Time and Tides, by Eltham Choral Society, which was founded over 100 years ago and performs a wide-ranging repertoire of mainly classical choral music.

Time and Tides is an exploration of Greenwich conducted by Max Barley with a mixed choir of over 80 voices. Also on the programme for the evening is Haydn’s Nelson Mass.

Date: Saturday 6 July 2024, 7:30pm

Tickets: £8-£15

St Alfege Church, SE10 8NA

www.ticketsource.co.uk/eltham-choral-society

Open Gardens Festival – 41 to choose from

Taking place over two weekends in June, the Open Gardens Festival sees 41 private gardens across south-east London open their garden gates for the afternoon.

Residents and visitors alike can enjoy a host of inspiring gardens, ranging from tiny cottage-style courtyards, grand formal spaces, walled gardens and community allotments to private woodlands and riverside plots with panoramic views.



On Saturday 22 June, the gardeners at Lydia House in Blackheath will host a Jazz in the Garden concert, too. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket, relax on the lawn and enjoy the music performed by talented musicians from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. Tickets are £15 per person.

Dates: Saturday 8 and Sunday 9, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2024, 2pm-6pm

Tickets: One weekend £14, two weekends £20, single garden £5, kids go free

Various addresses

www.communityhospice.org.uk/support-us/events/open-gardens-festival

Salons in the Queen’s House: Timehri Travels

Drawing on ideas of identity and belonging, artist Remiiya Badru gives an insight into her research fellowship at Royal Museums Greenwich, revealing the connections she’s discovered between contemporary and historical artefacts.

During this talk, she will also share the creative process behind her model ship, Timehri, discussing her journey of discovery, recovery and memory around the River Thames.

Date: Wednesday 12 June 2024, 1pm-1:30pm

Tickets: Free

Romney Road, SE10 9NF

www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/queens-house/salons-queens-house-timehri-travels

Free event for Refugee Week 2024 in Greenwich

Explore the stories of migration within Royal Museums Greenwich’s collection for Refugee Week 2024, centred around the theme “Our Home”.

Find out about the complex issues that migrants face today and celebrate the culture and heritage of communities that have migrated to London.

Royal Museums Greenwich is taking part in Refugee Week to “recognise and understand the difficulties for refugees”. Events include everything from film screenings and musical performances to poetry workshops and art sessions.

Dates: Sunday 16 to Sunday 23 June 2024

Tickets: Free

Romney Road, SE10 9NF

https://www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/greenwich/refugee-week-2024

Cacao Bliss in Chocolate House Greenwich

Inspired by the Chocolate House Greenwich exhibition, the Old Royal Naval College is hosting Lie Down and Listen, with a live harp and ceremonial cacao.

The host will guide you to reconnect with the ground beneath your feet and inwards to listen to your heart, and lead you through a cacao drinking ceremony. You’ll then get to lie down and bathe in the vibrations of the live harp.

The aim of the event is for you to leave feeling rested, connected and revitalised. Plus, you’ll receive a treat from small-batch chocolate creator Tosier to take home with you, too. Delish!

Dates: Friday 28 June, 6:30pm and 8:30pm, and Saturday 29 June, 8am

Tickets: £49.50

Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College, SE10 9NN

ornc.org/whats-on/cacao-bliss-lie-down-and-listen/

Beanfeast in Woolwich

The term “Beanfeast” dates back to 6 July 1773, when King George III arrived at Woolwich by barge and proclaimed an annual holiday after enjoying an open-air feast of beans and bacon.

Woolwich Works’ modern Beanfeast is a recreation of the feast, 251 years later, with a food-filled programme curated by food writer Anna Sulan Masing.

A day of talks, discussions, demos and workshops, plus a cookbook shop with book signings and a mini marketplace, special guests include Shivi Ramoutar, April Jackson

Melissa Hemsley, Jimi Famurewa, Joké Bakare, Janusz Domagala and more.

Date: Saturday 6 July 2024, 9am

The Fireworks Factory, 11 No 1 Street, Royal Arsenal, SE18 6HD

www.woolwich.works/events/beanfeast-2024

Bianca’s Bingo Bash in Deptford

Are you ready for a night of fun and excitement? Head on down to Mouse Tail Coffee Deptford for Bianca’s Bingo Bash. Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to shout “Bingo” – there’s a promise of “awesome prizes”, too.

For one night only this Pride month, Bianca’s is taking her cocktail trolly on the road and is throwing a Bingo Bash a Mouse Tail Deptford… Line!

Date: Thursday 27 Jun 2024, 6:30pm-10pm

Tickets: £6.13

Mouse Tail Coffee Deptford, Deptford High Street, Arch 3, SE8 4NS

www.eventbrite.com/e/biancas-bingo-bash-at-mouse-tail-deptford-tickets-916104963607

Make Music Day in Deptford

First featured in the UK in 2012, Make Music Day has been growing year on year – and, in 2022, a total of 12,800 musicians of all abilities performed in front of 76,200 people in live and online performances across the UK.

Now you can join the Lewisham Sing Out choirs and their guests at the Deptford Lounge for a celebration of song to mark the 2024 celebrations. Everyone is invited to come along and learn a new shanty for Make Music Day.

Date: Friday 21 June 2024, 6:30pm-8pm

Tickets: Free

9 Giffin Street, SE8 4RJ

deptfordlounge.org.uk/whats-on/event/make-music-day-2

Credit Pamela Raith

That’s Unfortunate – musical in Bromley

Fresh from sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK comes Unfortunate, a critically acclaimed smash hit parody musical.

Starring Shawna Hamic (Orange is the New Black, 1776 on Broadway) as Ursula and River Medway (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Ariel, Unfortunate is coming to Bromley and things are gonna get wet.

Join everyone’s favourite Disney Diva as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original soundtrack and filthy humour, it’s time to take the plunge into Unfortunate as Ursula spills the tea in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

Dates: Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 June 2024, 7:30pm and 2:30pm

Tickets: £19 to £39

Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/musical/unfortunate-tickets