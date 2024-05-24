Review: Jerry’s Girls – Menier

This Revue Show Does Not Disappoint

Nearly 40 years since first staged, the Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre brings Jerry’s Girls, the revue show that showcases some of Jerry Hartman’s greatest musical numbers. A chance to give new audiences a sample of some of the biggest hits from Broadway’s post golden era of musical theatre writes Christopher Peacock.

Even those not familiar with the stage musicals Hello, Dolly! or La Cage Aux Folles are likely to pick out some of the most famous melodies due to their film versions and the use of their numbers in commercials over the years. The revue show presents the numbers in a mix of stage and backstage settings, peeking behind the curtain quite literally.

Cassidy Janson, Jessica Martin and Julie Yammanee make up the cast, reproducing the hits with impressive vocal performances while being expertly guided by a six-piece band. Jerry’s Girls does not disappoint on the musical front.

Julie Yammanee

©Tristram Kenton Jessica Martin ©Tristram Kenton Cassidy Janson ©Tristram Kenton

Together, director Hannah Chissick and choreographer Matt Cole do not look to push this simple form too far, allowing the singing to take precedence so Jerry Herman’s music and lyrics can shine and show off their musicality and wit.

Before the show we were made aware that Cassidy Janson was performing simplified routines due to an injury but on the whole you wouldn’t have known as she hit her marks and body lines and was full of energy.

The choreographed routines are where you feel there is room for improvement and tightening up, and lots of the prop work felt a little laboured.

For those that are fans of Jerry Herman and know all of the numbers back to front it is a thoroughly enjoyable two hours of show tunes. Laughter trickled around the audience at the start of quite a few songs as you could tell they knew what was coming up.

You could also tell where the show had its origins as a small cabaret night in an informal setting, but even for those not too knowledgeable of Herman’s work the show still works as a great vehicle for highlighting the strength of his writing. The band were exceptional and as light entertainment goes a revue show is the perfect fit.

Menier Chocolate Factory, 53 Southwark St, London SE1 1RU until 29th June.

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)