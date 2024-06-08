Windrush Day at SLG

Windrush Day will be celebrated at the South London Gallery through art, culture and creativity within the Caribbean community, across generations.

Saturday 22nd June marks the 76th anniversary when HMT Empire Windrush first docked in Britain in 1948. It is a key moment for us to come together to highlight the many contributions of Caribbean communities in south London.

It will be a day of events for all ages, with cooking workshops, family activities and a film screening curated by the SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.

SLG WINDRUSH DAY PROGRAMME

CLORE STUDIO

Windrush Family Space

11am – 1pm

Paper bunting making workshop, led by artist Kalisha Piper-Cheddie. Using collage and drawing, taking inspiration from Caribbean flags, plants and objects from Caribbean homes, and the Peckham and Camberwell environment.

Suitable for children aged 5–12 years with their parents and carers.

Windrush Film Screenings: Art Assassins x Undocumented

2 – 5pm

Watch a special selection of archive films selected by SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.

In partnership with Film London

FOX RECEPTION

Oral Histories listening space

2 – 5pm

Hear fascinating stories and memories from elders at Elim House Community Association, recorded by SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.

Windrush Justice Clinic

2 – 5pm

Drop in advice from Windrush Justice Clinic. A group of local organisations and volunteer partners supporting people from Commonwealth countries who have been affected by the Windrush scandal.

FRONT OF GALLERY

Pop-up activity and juice stall

2 – 5pm

Celebrating Windrush day 2024 with fun hands-on activities and tasty fruit juices.

BOOKSHOP

Art Assassins x Elim House playlist

11-6pm

Listen to a special playlist, selected by Art Assassins and Elim House elders, as you browse the bookshop.

Supported by Southwark Council’s Windrush Commemoration Fund.

South London Gallery, 65–67 and 82 Peckham Road SE5 8UH.

Saturday 22nd June, 11-6pm.

