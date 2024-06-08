Windrush Day at SLG

Windrush Day will be celebrated at the South London Gallery through art, culture and creativity within the Caribbean community, across generations.
Saturday 22nd June marks the 76th anniversary when HMT Empire Windrush first docked in Britain in 1948. It is a key moment for us to come together to highlight the many contributions of Caribbean communities in south London.
It will be a day of events for all ages, with cooking workshops, family activities and a film screening curated by the SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.
SLG WINDRUSH DAY PROGRAMME
CLORE STUDIO
Windrush Family Space
11am – 1pm
Paper bunting making workshop, led by artist Kalisha Piper-Cheddie. Using collage and drawing, taking inspiration from Caribbean flags, plants and objects from Caribbean homes, and the Peckham and Camberwell environment.
Suitable for children aged 5–12 years with their parents and carers.
Windrush Film Screenings: Art Assassins x Undocumented
2 – 5pm
Watch a special selection of archive films selected by SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.
In partnership with Film London
FOX RECEPTION
Oral Histories listening space
2 – 5pm
Hear fascinating stories and memories from elders at Elim House Community Association, recorded by SLG’s youth collective, the Art Assassins.
Windrush Justice Clinic
2 – 5pm
Drop in advice from Windrush Justice Clinic. A group of local organisations and volunteer partners supporting people from Commonwealth countries who have been affected by the Windrush scandal.
FRONT OF GALLERY
Pop-up activity and juice stall
2 – 5pm
Celebrating Windrush day 2024 with fun hands-on activities and tasty fruit juices.
BOOKSHOP
Art Assassins x Elim House playlist
11-6pm
Listen to a special playlist, selected by Art Assassins and Elim House elders, as you browse the bookshop.
Supported by Southwark Council’s Windrush Commemoration Fund.
South London Gallery, 65–67 and 82 Peckham Road SE5 8UH.
Saturday 22nd June, 11-6pm.
