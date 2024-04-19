Blue Beard Brings Fear to Battersea

Artistic Director of Wise Children, Emma Rice brings Blue Beard to the Battersea Arts Centre.

Written and directed by Rice, Blue Beard the Magician makes hearts flutter and pupils dilate. With a wink, a stroke and a flick – things just seem to vanish. Cards, coins, scarves… and women.

Puff! Gone. Without a trace.

He meets his match when his young bride discovers his dark and murderous secret. She summons all her rage, her smarts and her sisters to bring the curtain down on his tyrannous reign.

Photo: Steve Tanner

Emma Rice brings her own brand of theatrical wonder to this most beguiling and disturbing of tales. With her signature sleight of hand, Blue Beard explores curiosity and consent, violence and vengeance – all through an intoxicating lens of music, wit and tender truth.

When someone tells you not to look, OPEN THE BLOODY DOOR!

Cast: Isabel Adomakoh Young, Stu Barker, Mirabelle Gremaud, Stephanie Hockley, Patrycja Kujawska, Adam Mirsky, Katy Owen, Tristan Sturrock

Composer: Stu Barker; Set and Costume Designer: Vicki Mortimer; Sound and Video Designer: Simon Baker; Lighting Designer: Malcolm Rippeth; Movement Director and Choreographer: Etta Murfitt.

Battersea Arts Centre

23 April – 18 May

www.bac.org.uk

Box Office: 020 7223 2223

Here’s a sneaky peek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-fgGteZnY0