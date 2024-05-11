Greenwich Dog Show returns to Old Royal Naval College

Bring your pup for a family day out riverside as canines are welcomed for another year

This May sees the return of the Greenwich Dog Show, following a successful inaugural event in 2023.

On Sunday 26 May 2024, from 11am to 4:30pm, the Old Royal Naval College will play host to the Dog Show with celeb judge Jodie McCallum.

It is promised to be a fun day out for the whole family – especially the furriest members – and is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the riverside space and show off your pooch.

Whether you regularly walk your dog around the grounds or you’re visiting the spot for the first time, the Greenwich Dog Show will give you he chance to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site, buy some treats from stall holders selling doggy supplies and services, and – of course – enter your dog in the dog show.

This year, there will be afternoon teas in the historic Colonnades, including the chance to treat your hound to their own Doggy Afternoon Tea with doggy ice cream, pawsecco and a selection of dog-friendly cakes and treats.

The grounds will be visited by one of London’s best street food markets, Karnival Food, with delicious food and drink on offer. Visitors can also enjoy a meal at the dog-friendly on-site pub, The Old Brewery, with the pawfect menu for you and your four-legged friend, including a puppuccino station.

All dogs are welcome to be entered in one of the Dog Show classes – from your teacup chihuahuas to great Saint Bernards. Maybe your dog has the waggiest tail, or is the scruffiest dog or the cutest pup?

The Dog Show classes will run from 11am, where you can enjoy watching or participating, ending in Best in Show at 4:30pm, selected by Jodie McCallum. Places are limited to 30 dogs per class, so don’t miss out on your chance to participate.

Credit – Hugh Fox

Class schedule:

11:00am: Best Rescue Dog

11:30am: Best Celebrity Lookalike

12:00pm: Best Dressed Pooch

12:30pm: Prettiest Bitch

1:00pm: Handsome Hound

1:30pm – 2pm: 30-minute break with agility demonstration in show ring

2:00pm: Best Trick

2:30pm: Glorious Golden Oldie (over 10 years)

3:00pm: Cutest Pup (under 1 year)

3:30pm: Waggiest Tale

4:00pm: Scruffiest Dog

4:30pm: Best in Show (selected by celebrity judge)

Pop along with friends, family and pups to enjoy another fun-filled furry show at the Old Royal Naval College.

Tickets: £5 to enter the contest, free to watch

Old Royal Naval College, King William Walk, Greenwich, SE10 9NNornc.org/whats-on/greenwich-dog-show