Where to eat and drink in south London

New openings and new menus in your neighbourhood

These Days in Bermondsey

Your favourite aperitivo bar has launched a food menu, building on its ethos of slow sharing.

These Days’ Aperitivo Kitchen brings modern aperitivo to the masses with their curated kitchen offering small plates rooted in modern European cuisine.

Serving food Wednesday through Friday, they encourage a “whole menu” approach – you can literally order everything en masse for your table to pick and nibble, and probably go back for more.

Hyper-seasonal, the menu undergoes rolling changes, ensuring a completely new experience every two months. Behind the menu is chef Greg Weaver, with his signature dish of popcorn cockles remaining on the menu full time. Served with an aioli, The South Londoner can confirm they are a perfect mouthful.

100 Druid Street, SE1 2HQ

thesedaysdrinks.com/

Credit Teo Della Torre

The Greyhound in Peckham

Located in the heart of Peckham, The Greyhound pub has re-opened its doors to revellers under reimagination of The Cause.

Retaining its vintage charm, this south London boozer has had a little TLC.

The ground floor serves up a selection of local craft beers, independent spirits and seasonal cocktails, while the open-plan kitchen serves a twist on classic pub food.

The Greyhound follows The Cause’s blueprint of creating much-loved spaces with close-knit communities. Expect events such as live gigs, zine fairs, markets and loads more for locals – with a large part of The Greyhound’s focus being on music.

Not forgetting our furry friends, and paying homage to its names, dogs are catered for in every sense, with a full menu of dog beers and treats for your furry friends.

109 Peckham High Street, SE15 5SE

www.thegreyhound.uk

KOKUM in Dulwich

East Dulwich has welcomed KOKUM to its roster, a restaurant and bar offering modern Indian food.

It’s the vision of Sanjay Gour and Simeron Lily Patel – co-founders of the Michelin-rated Indian restaurants, Dastaan and Black Salt Sheen – with Manmeet Singh Bali leading the kitchen.

Chef Bali’s menu has the bold flavours of classic Indian cuisine but with a modern twist and unusual ingredients. Highlights include a smoked cashew nut and cheese samosa, chutney paneer tikka and truffle pecorino kulcha – along with favourites butter chicken, pani puri and fluffy naan.

58-60 East Dulwich Road, SE22 9AX

kokumlondon.com

Crispin at Studio Voltaire in Clapham

Dominic Hamdy, founder of Crispin in Spitalfields, Bistro Freddie in Shoreditch and Bar Crispin in Soho, has opened a new restaurant – Crispin at Studio Voltaire in Clapham.

Retaining the ethos of other sites to the art space, Crispin at Studio Voltaire focuses on small and predominantly independent producers and growers. And when it comes to the menu, Michael Miles is in charge. Expect modern takes on European and British classics, fresh pasta, charcoal-grilled meat and fish, seasonal vegetables, and comforting desserts.

And not forgetting the accompanying tipple, the wine list is curated by the group’s head of wine, Alexandra Price. Alongside an array of accessible, sustainable wines on tap, the bottle list will explore how artisanal winemakers produce wines that speak not only of their terroir but also of the people who dedicate their lives to the craft.

1A Nelsons Row, SW4 7JR

studiovoltaire.org/crispin-at-studio-voltaire

Café Britaly in Peckham

An all-day restaurant celebrating Britain’s long love affair with Italian food has opened on Rye Lane in Peckham.

Café Britaly is the first hospitality venture for co-owners Richard Crampton-Platt and chef Alex Purdie, who met while working at Italian restaurant Bocca di Lupo.

Claiming only to be “authentically Britalian”, Café Britaly serves nostalgic renditions of beloved Italian dishes viewed from the perspective of the British Isles, alongside British classics updated with Italian ingredients.

Spaghetti carbonara will naturally contain cream, adorned with a greasy spoon-style fried egg, while the ‘Full Britalian’ breakfast will include fennel sausages, fried pizza dough, and beans inspired by the Tuscan dish fagioli all’uccelletto.

The fusion sounds equally delicious, as well as maddening for some. What’s your take?

191 Rye Lane, SE15 4TP

cafebritaly.com

Baccalà EVOO events in Bermondsey

Italian seafood and wine restaurant Baccalà has launched Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and Wine experiences hosted at the Bermondsey Street restaurant.

Sourcing olive oil from artisan producers, founders Moreno and Fabio treat EVOO like wine, detailing the tasting profile of each oil and pairing it with every course to enhance individual flavours.

Now, with their curated tasting sessions, you can explore the heritage of Italian EVOO. Book for a group tasting from 12pm to 4pm, Tuesday through Friday, for any number of tasters from 4-14 – you’ll try five Italian EVOO and be offered an exclusive discount at the Baccalà shop, too.

194 Bermondsey Street, SE1 3TQ

www.baccalalondon.co.uk

Lower Wine Bar in Waterloo

Just opened near Waterloo station, Lower Wine Bar is a neighbourhood wine bar with a working cellar shop for wines to drink in or take away.

With an extensive wine menu spanning orange to fortified, it seems a pretty pit stop before jumping on the train – or a reason to head into this SE1 neighbourhood.

They also have a small, weekly changing blackboard menu and soon will offer private dining. The current menu at the intimate spot offers plates such as cornichons, nocerella olives and salted almonds, plus cheeses, tortillas, things-on-toast and charcuterie. Perfect pairing when it comes to sipping on a glass of vino.

19 Lower Marsh, SE1 7RJ

www.lowerwine.com

TÓU in Bankside

Sandos are having “a moment”, it seems, and new spot atop The Globe Tavern, TÓU, should be added to any sando hit list – and be sure to make it hot when you order their Iberico Katsu Sando, which is a toasted brioche filled with slow-cooked deep-fried Iberico pork neck with cabbage, onion, raspberry sauce and XO shall sauce. Is your mouth watering, too?

TÓU also serves up sundaes – think coffee ice cream, Biscoff, mascarpone custard and cocoa. And not forgetting the pet-nats. Curated by Stefano Cazzato (@sc_wineyl), they offer a sparkling offering to tang the tastebuds. We’ll see you at TÓU.

Upstairs at The Globe Tavern, 8 Bedale Street, SE1 9AL

www.tou-london.co