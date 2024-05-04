Artwork created by Greenwich school children inspired by Stephen Lawrence on display in new exhibition

Artwork created by Greenwich school children inspired by Stephen Lawrence has been put on display in a new exhibition. The pieces have been put up in cultural hub Woolwich Works to celebrate Stephen Lawrence Day on April 22, with pupils in schools across Greenwich borough having contributed.

The works include art, poetry and writing created in the schools last week to commemorate the teenager’s life. Other activities included planting a rose bush, running awareness workshops and dedicated assemblies.

Stephen Lawrence was stabbed on April 22 1993 in a racist attack on Well Hall Road in Eltham by a group of up to six attackers. The 18-year-old died as a result of his wounds, with this year marking 31 years since the incident.

Dr Neville Lawrence, Stephen’s father, said during a recent visit to St Margaret’s Primary School in Plumstead: “Stephen has touched a lot of lives and made them better. [It’s] my loss, but he’s done what he was sent here for. Stephen’s legacy is the fact that people can look at each other and say, well I’ll never do that to someone’s family again.”

A Black Majority Ethnicity Volunteers spokesperson previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that poverty and lack of education were underlying causes in the challenges faced by minority groups in Greenwich. Monique Oshadi, 40, moved to Eltham seven years ago and said the community has grown to become more accepting of ethnic minority groups.

She told the LDRS: “When we first moved into Eltham it wasn’t quite diverse. But lately, I have seen a whole lot of different people from different backgrounds and ethnicities. So that’s quite good to see. Initially, to be honest, when I first moved to Eltham I didn’t like it and I wanted to move out. Now I’m OK with it because it’s changed a lot. It’s come a long way in the last six years.”

Greenwich Council said the new exhibition will be on display in Woolwich Works until May 7. A spokesperson said that the authority would do its best to honour Stephen Lawrence’s legacy and ensure everyone in the community had the chance to achieve their ambitions as a result.

They added: “It’s so important to share Stephen’s story with the next generation, and to keep his memory alive. Together we can learn from the tragedy of Stephen’s death and use his legacy to motivate ourselves to drive forward the changes we still need in our society.”

Picture 1: Woolwich Works, as shown in the Royal Arsenal area of Woolwich. Credit: Joe Coughlan

Picture 2: The exhibition will be on show in Woolwich Works until May 7. Credit: Greenwich Council