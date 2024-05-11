Blackheath local announced as ambassador of Women Changing the World Awards

The global awards recognise the work of incredible women everywhere, presented by Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent

Indira Kennedy, a consultant in conscious leadership, has been announced as an ambassador for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

“My first reaction was deep gratitude and empathy for the aims of the Awards, and I remember thinking as I read the request email, ‘Of course!’” she says.

Indira is a local of Blackheath and was approached to be an ambassador after she was awarded silver as Leader of the Year in the 2023 proceedings. She explains that was recognised, in part, for her “deep dedication to supporting women’s potential and success over decades”.

The Women Changing the World Awards recognise the work of incredible women making a positive difference in the world across a range of industries and areas. The awards also aim to elevate, celebrate, connect and support women in their journey as changemakers, trailblazers and leaders.

They are presented by Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent and cover achievement in many areas, including: sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation.

Why is celebrating the work of women so important today? Indira explains: “There are so many women in the UK and beyond who deserve this kind of recognition.

“So many of us work quietly yet so hard and with such dedication, not only to work but also to our private lives.

“Some women struggle to be visible and feel uncomfortable promoting themselves. Imposter syndrome is always lurking, and so is a level of humility that can hold us back.

“These days we know that there are billions of pounds available to the economy through women’s businesses and we would all be better off if this half of the population were given equity, relevant business skills, and the appropriate support to meet the demands of life generally.

“It can be so difficult to thrive in business carrying the belief that you are, and always will be, disadvantaged simply because you are female.”

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York says: “Our aim is to give voice to silent whispers. We want to lift women up all over the world and tell their stories.”

Dr Tererai Trent adds: “Women hold the ideas and leadership to heal the world. We are strong already, but together we are stronger.

“These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”

Indira says of the event coming up in May: “I have seen how proud and deeply moved women are, as I was, when being presented with an award. When I sat down after winning my award, I felt an unexpected compassion for myself. I felt the sum total of what I had done to date rush through me. It felt like my whole life was being acknowledged.

“So I am looking forward to the event with great excitement, to witnessing this recognition of all the dedicated changemakers in attendance, not forgetting those women who are unable to be at the event, whether they win an award or not.”

Indira is committed to continuing to make an impact through being an ambassador and encourages women to nominate themselves as well as women they admire for the Women Changing the World Awards each year.

The winners of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be announced at an event hosted at Fairmont Windsor Park on 25 May 2024.

www.consciousleader.com.au

wcwawards.com