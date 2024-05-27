B&Q announce closure date for store ahead of new housing development

Sutton’s main B&Q branch has announced it will close early next month, making way for a large-scale residential development to be built on-site.

The large B&Q store on Sutton Court Road is set to close on June 8 after the owners admitted they had “unsuccessful negotiations to renew the lease.”

Planning permission was granted last December for a massive housing complex to be built on the site of the store. Once complete, the development could see 2,500 new residents move into the area.

After closure, shoppers will still be able to access the smaller B&Q store on Sutton High Street. The 8,700sq. ft store was opened last year ahead of the larger branch’s expected closure.

During the planning meeting for the new development, councilors revealed that the B&Q on Sutton Court Road was not a profit-making branch and admitted that it wasn’t a ‘good use’ of the space.

The new development will consist of towers, ranging from six to 21 storeys, housing 970 flats, 337 of which will be affordable homes. The site will include 8,786 sqm of new open space.

This will include space for new shops as well as a public park called Chalk Green, which pays homage to the area’s historic quarry. Both residents and the public will also have access to cut through the site on a new cycle-friendly pathway.

St George, the developers, claimed this new open space will transform the ‘sterile’ B&Q site and connect the green spaces of Manor Park to the north and the Warren recreation ground to the east.

A spokesperson for B&Q commented: “Due to unsuccessful negotiations to renew the lease at our Sutton Court Road store we will be closing our doors on June 8 2024.

“In preparation for this closure and to ensure we can continue to serve local residents, last year we opened a B&Q Local store on Sutton High Street where customers can continue to shop for all their home improvement needs.

“In addition to our new Sutton store, we have recently opened nine other B&Q Local stores across London at Holloway Road, Wandsworth, Tooting, Wood Green, Harrow, Streatham, Camden, Palmers Green, and Staines and new store openings remain at the heart of our retail growth strategy.”

Photos:

Plans for a new development called Chalk Gardens on the site of B&Q in Sutton. Credit: St George.

The B&Q store and its underground car park occupies the site of a former quarry Credit: Monica Charsley