Power Station Underground station set to have new step-free entrance next spring

Battersea Power Station Underground station is set to have a new step-free entrance with more escalators in spring next year. The station opened alongside the new Nine Elms Underground station when the Northern Line was extended to Battersea in September 2021.

Although the station currently only has one entrance on Battersea Park Road, it was designed so that a second entrance could be built in the future and concrete maintenance steps were installed to support the addition of two escalators. Works to build this new entrance under an office block on Electric Boulevard are now being carried out by Transport for London (TfL) and Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), who have confirmed they are ‘well underway’ and due to be completed in spring next year.

The companies told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the new entrance will provide a ‘more direct link’ to the Battersea Power Station development. The ongoing development of the 42-acre site is split into eight phases and aims to create a new riverside neighbourhood in South London, with homes, shops, bars, restaurants, cafés, offices and more than 19 acres of public space.

The third phase of the development was divided into four stages to accommodate the extension of the Northern Line to Battersea. The new western entrance at Battersea Power Station Underground station is being built as part of phase 3B.

A TfL spokesperson told the LDRS: “Working in partnership with Battersea Power Station Development Company, work is well underway on building a second step-free entrance to the Underground station at Battersea Power Station which opened as part of the Northern Line Extension in September 2021. The new western entrance on Electric Boulevard will provide additional step-free access to the existing station and a more direct link to the Battersea Power Station development. It will include two new escalators, a new lift and is due for completion in spring 2025.”

A BPSDC spokesperson added: “The new western entrance is being built underneath the Foster + Partners designed 50 Electric Boulevard office space, which launched earlier this year, and is within phase 3B of the Battersea Power Station development. The western entrance design was approved via a separate planning application under the transport and works act order for the Northern Line extension.”

Image: Battersea Power Station Tube stop. Credit: James Mayer