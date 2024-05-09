Blinding Bromley plan Victory Lap to celebrate Wembley triumph

A trophy parade to celebrate Bromley FC’s historic Wembley win will take place this Saturday.

The trophy parade will travel through the town centre before supporters can join players in celebration at Hayes Lane Stadium.

Bromley F.C. have secured promotion to the English Football League (EFL) for the first time in their 132-year-old history.

Nestled on the South-East London suburban curve, Bromley made history with their penalty shootout victory on the 5th May to reach the promised land of the 92.

Fervent manager Andy Woodman and Bromley players lift the trophy.

The open-top bus will begin at the Bromley FC grounds on Hayes Lane, then leave via Hayes Road, turn right onto Westmoreland Road, before travelling up the High Street past Bromley South Station and finishing at the Elmfield Road entrance to The Glades for the celebratory event ending around 1:30pm.

Following the celebrations at The Glades, the team will return to Hayes Lane Stadium where supporters can meet the team back in Broomfields bar to rejoice.

Only 20 years ago, Bromley were two games away from being relegated to the Kent League and averaging crowds of roughly 100. Their growth in recent years means that the Ravens will be plying their trade next season alongside the likes of Bradford City, Swindon Town, and Gillingham.

A spokesperson at Bromley FC said: “It is an incredible time for the club and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received throughout the whole season, including Sunday’s win at Wembley. It is so great to have this opportunity to bring these celebrations back to Bromley and we thank everyone all those who have supported us over the years leading to this remarkable time in the club’s history.”

Leader of the council, Councillor Colin Smith said: “This has been a seismic achievement for the club and an unforgettable experience for everybody who attended the match which will forever live in our memories.”

“I know that many residents will be eager to take this opportunity to share in the club’s celebrations and salute the team for their amazing victory.”

“To that end, I would warmly invite as many people as possible, whether you are football fans or not, to come along on Saturday, soak in the atmosphere and show your support as well.”

“Bromley FC continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to seeing their success grow further over the coming seasons.”