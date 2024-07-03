Legends Do It The Hardway

A triumvirate of the most iconic and trailblazing figures in Black British music come together to battle it out for seven hours, playing everything from soul, reggae, and rare grooves to disco, dub and hip hop. Three The Hardway will be a unique and historical outdoor event in Lewisham’s Fox & Firkin that brings Don Letts, Jazzie B and Daddy G to the same stage for the very first time.

Jazzie B Don Letts Daddy G

No headliners here, just three icons bringing decades of history and experience:

Daddy G, a founding member of the legendary trip-hop group Massive Attack, has been a trailblazer for dub, reggae, and the Bristol sound since his legendary Wild Bunch Parties days.

Jazzie B is the mastermind behind Soul II Soul. From reggae sound systems and pirate radio to winning two Grammy Awards and DJing across the world, it’s been an incredible journey for Jazzie B. He has history with Daddy G thanks to their legendary Soul II Soul vs The Wild Bunch warehouse parties, which were some of the country’s best pre-acid house illegal parties. Since then, he’s become a pivotal UK figure, collaborating with James Brown and rightly being recognised as a ‘pioneer’ by the Ivor Novello Awards and awarded the “Lifetime Achievement” award at this year’s Mobo’s.

Don Letts joins the musical dots between Daddy G and Jazzie B. A powerhouse figure known for playing a pivotal part in bringing the bass into punk and switching on a generation to the reggae movement, he brings over 40 years of experience as a filmmaker, musician, and DJ. Don Letts has worked with legends like The Clash and Bob Marley, and his passion for reggae (and jungle!) will bring a unique and vibrant energy to the stage.

Fox and Firkin, one of London’s hottest venues, boasts a sprawling beer garden and an incredible atmosphere. Known for its eclectic summer lineup, the Lewisham venue promises the best of festival vibes.

Fox and Firkin, 316 Lewisham High St, SE13 6JZ Saturday, 3rd August.

Doors Open: Noon. Music starts at 2 pm

Tickets: https://shorturl.at/vcPtA £18.50, £22

