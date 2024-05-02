Boys from the Blackstuff

‘Gizza job. Go on, gizzit.’

80s Liverpool. Life is tough as Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser play the game. But there is no work and no money. What are they supposed to do?

Find jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers’, work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? All whilst having a laugh along the way.

Photos: Andrew AB Photography

Following its run at Liverpool’s Royal Court, James Graham’s (Dear England) powerful new adaptation comes to the South Bank, 40 years after Alan Bleasdale’s ground-breaking television series.

Directed by Kate Wasserberg (Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd) in her National Theatre debut.

Olivier Theatre, National Theatre, South Bank, London SE1 9PX from 22nd May – 8th June. Monday – Saturday evenings and matinees: £20, £34, £49, £69, £89

Previews 22 – 23 May: £20, £26, £35, £49, £64

Booking: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk