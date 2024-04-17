The Bleeding Tree

A daring tale of overcoming male violence

An exploration of women pushed to the edge, landmark Australian play The Bleeding Tree will have its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough, having previously won the Griffin Award, the Helpmann Award for Best Play and the David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for Australian Theatre.

This moving yet darkly funny drama from acclaimed playwright Angus Cerini follows a mother and her two daughters who, in order to survive, have had to go to extremes.

Following years of abuse from the man of the house, The Bleeding Tree’s leading women have finally reached the end of their tether and shot him dead. Now they must deal with their fluctuating feelings – from shock to relief to guilt – all whilst figuring out how to dispose of a body. This lyrical work examines women’s resilience and gives a voice to women who have experienced domestic violence.

In a production directed by Sophie Drake and presented by Jessie Anand Productions, The Bleeding Tree will offer a fascinating exploration of the moral ambiguity around what we do when pushed to the limit. It also reflects on the shades of grey around whistleblowing, as the complicity of the women’s community in covering up what is happening to their neighbours comes to light. Cerini’s play revels in its language and in the Australian Gothic genre, and ultimately celebrates the strength and bravery of three women that the audience can’t help but root for in their struggle to survive.

Director Sophie Drake comments, ‘I am delighted to bring Angus Cerini’s dark and lyrical world to Southwark Playhouse. The play draws on themes that speak to a universal audience and is uniquely expressive in form and language.’

Southwark Playhouse Borough (Little), 77-85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD from Wednesday 29th May – Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Admission: £10 – £22

Booking: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/productions/the-bleeding-tree