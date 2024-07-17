The Languages of Love

Antony and Cleopatra in a bilingual production

Blanche McIntyre directs Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare’s colossal tragedy of love and duty in a bilingual production.

Some scenes will be performed in British Sign Language, some in Spoken English and some scenes will use both languages. Each performance will be captioned throughout.

McIntyre says: “I am so happy to be working on this extraordinary play with an equally brilliant cast. I hope that our bilingual production will shed light on the two cultures that the play presents us with and offers a new way of making theatre at the Globe.”

Nadia Nadarajah (Cleopatra) John Hollingworth Antony)

Associate Director Charlotte Arrowsmith says: “Antony and Cleopatra provides an insight to a bilingual world where two languages and cultures collide, but passion and love overrides. This play shows how hearing and deaf creatives as a collective can enrich ‘any story’ with representations of real life. We endeavour to prove a more unified world, where two languages and cultures come together, here at the Globe.”

The cast has Nadia Nadarajah and John Hollingworth as Cleopatra and Mark Antony. The full cast comprises Mark Donald as Dolabella / Maecenas / Eros / Messenger from Sicyon, William Grint as Soothsayer / Clown / Diomedes / Antony’s Soldier, Nadeem Islam as Alexas / Mardian, Gabin Kongolo as Pompey / Decretas / Fourth Watch, Peter Landi as Lepidus / Canidius / Third Sentinel, Gabriella Leon as Iras / Octavia / Thyreus / Third Watch, Rhiannon May as Seleucus / Cover, Esther McAuley as Agrippa / Proculeius / Menas / Second Watch, Zoë McWhinney as Charmian, Daniel Millar as Domitius Enobarbus, Bert Seymour as Octavius Caesar, and Tom Simper as Second Sentinel / Messenger to Caesar / First Watch / Cover.

Shakespeare’s Globe, Bankside, SE1 from August 4th – 15th September.

Times: Varied. Admission: £5 – £75.

Booking: www.shakespearesglobe.com