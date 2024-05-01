The Taming of the Shrew

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Jude Christian.

The cast comprises Matthew Ashforde as Ensemble/Cover, Nigel Barrett as Christopher Sly/Gremio, John Cummins as Biondello, Lizzie Hopley as Hortensio, Tyreke Leslie as Tranio, Andrew Leung as Petruchio, Sophie Mercell as Bianca, Syakira Moeladi as Ensemble/Cover, Jamie-Rose Monk as Vincentio, Eloise Secker as Grumio, Simon Startin as Baptista, Yasmin Taheri as Lucentio, and Thalissa Texieira as Katherina.

Jude Christian says: “The Taming of the Shrew is a provocative play that asks deeply uncomfortable questions about gender, power, punishment, and the roles we choose to play throughout our lives. It therefore demands a cast who are fearless thinkers, standout performers, and profoundly caring human beings. I feel very fortunate to have assembled this brilliant group of collaborators and I can’t wait to see what we can make together.”

Designed by Rosie Elnile, with Corin Buckeridge as Composer, and Emma Brunton as Movement & Puppetry Director. Haruka Kuroda is Fight and Intimacy Director, with Liv Morris as Dramaturg.

Shakespeare’s Globe, Bankside, SE1 from 6th June – 26th October.

Admission: £5 – £75.

Booking: www.shakespearesglobe.com