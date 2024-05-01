The Taming of the Shrew

Share this article

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Jude Christian.

The cast comprises Matthew Ashforde as Ensemble/Cover, Nigel Barrett as Christopher Sly/Gremio, John Cummins as Biondello, Lizzie Hopley as Hortensio, Tyreke Leslie as Tranio, Andrew Leung as Petruchio, Sophie Mercell as Bianca, Syakira Moeladi as Ensemble/Cover, Jamie-Rose Monk as Vincentio, Eloise Secker as Grumio, Simon Startin as Baptista, Yasmin Taheri as Lucentio, and Thalissa Texieira as Katherina. 

Jude Christian says: “The Taming of the Shrew is a provocative play that asks deeply uncomfortable questions about gender, power, punishment, and the roles we choose to play throughout our lives. It therefore demands a cast who are fearless thinkers, standout performers, and profoundly caring human beings. I feel very fortunate to have assembled this brilliant group of collaborators and I can’t wait to see what we can make together.”

Designed by Rosie Elnile, with Corin Buckeridge as Composer, and Emma Brunton as Movement & Puppetry Director. Haruka Kuroda is Fight and Intimacy Director, with Liv Morris as Dramaturg.

Shakespeare’s Globe, Bankside, SE1 from 6th June – 26th October.

Admission: £5 – £75.

Booking: www.shakespearesglobe.com

DON’T MISS A THING

Get the latest news for South London direct to your inbox once a week.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share this article

Related Posts