Things to do at Dulwich Festival

Another packed programme of events returns to SE22 and SE21 between 10-19 May; bringing you everything from music and pub walks to fairs and the Artists’ Open House

That Peckham Boy by Kenny Imafidon

Kenny Imafidon lived a double life – a talented student with a side hustle dealing on the Peckham streets – until he found himself accused of a murder he didn’t commit.

That Peckham Boy. Growing up, Getting Out and Giving Back is his story and a real-life manifesto to create positive change for those on the fringes of society.

Ticket: £12

Friday 10 May, 7pm to 8pm

MCT, Alleyn’s School, Townley Road, SE22 8SU

Family Street Art and Sketch Walk

Explore the murals of the Dulwich Outdoor Gallery.

Bring your sketchbooks along for an option to stop and draw as you learn how this project came about, who painted these street art masterpieces and how they are linked to classical paintings at Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Tickets: £10, concession: £6

Saturday 11 May, 1pm to 2.30pm

Meet outside East Dulwich Picturehouse, 116a Lordship Lane, SE22 8HD

Empireworld with Sathnam Sanghera

Join Sunday Times bestselling author Sathnam Sanghera talking about Empireworld, an account of Britain’s imperial past in all its ambiguity.

Ticket: £12

Saturday 11 May, 3pm to 4pm

The Auditorium, Dulwich College, Dulwich Common, SE21 7LD

How to Be the Grown-up by Dr Martha

Dr Martha Deiros Collado, a child psychologist with over 20 years of experience, talking about How to be the Grown-up, offers an empowering must-have toolkit for all parents tackling the many modern-day challenges of raising children.

Ticket: £12

Saturday 11 May, 5pm to 6pm

The Old Library, Dulwich College, Dulwich Common, SE21 7LD

Social Radicals Walk

Duncan Bowie will discuss the lives and politics of some of the radicals and socialists who have lived and been politically active in Dulwich Village: some known, some unknown, some just eccentric.

The walk starts from Village Books in Calton Avenue and ends at West Dulwich Station and will last around 90 minutes, ending in coffee and a chat for those who would like to talk more.

Tickets: £7, concession: £4

Sunday 12 May, 10.30am to 12.00pm

Meet at Village Books, 1D Calton Avenue, SE21 7DE

An Evening with Ella Mills

Join Ella Mills talking about her latest, bestselling cookbook, Healthy Made Simple, which is full of recipes to make healthy eating easy.

Ticket: £15

16 May 2024, 7pm to 8pm

The Vaughan Williams Auditorium, JAGS, East Dulwich Grove, SE22 8TE

Big Fish Little Fish

The original family ravers Big Fish Little Fish come to Kingswood Arts, where the DJ will bring the banging tunes from acid house onwards.

Party together on a dancefloor with bubbles, balloons and foam – topped off by the parachute dance.

Enjoy Nifty Natty craft tables and refreshments at the licensed bar, too.

Tickets: £12, concession: £9

Saturday 18 May, 3pm to 4.30pm

Kingswood Arts, Seeley Drive, SE21 8QN

Big Fish Little Fish Manchester at the Birdcage 11-03-18

An Afternoon with Cathy Newman

Join Channel 4 news presenter, Cathy Newman, discussing her book, The Ladder, which brings together inspiration and advice from some of the world’s most influential women.

Ticket: £12

Saturday 18 May, 5pm to 6pm

The Great Hall, Alleyn’s School, Townley Road, SE22 8SU

East Dulwich Pub History Walk

Ever wondered the story behind your favourite boozer?

Join Ian McInnes to discover the history of our East Dulwich pubs. Drinks not included!

Tickets: £7, concession: £4

Sunday 19 May, 5pm to 6.30pm

Meet outside The Plough, 381 Lordship Lane, SE22 8JJ

Free family-friendly fairs

Dulwich Park Fair has been running since 2007 and this year will be at the start of the Dulwich Festival.

It is a free outdoor, family-friendly event that includes Vauxhall City Farm, Punch and Judy, the Magician, a Maypole, interactive performances and a dog show – and much more.

Sunday 12 May, 12pm to 5pm

Dulwich Park, College Road, SE21 7BQ

West Dulwich Spring Fair will celebrate the best of the area. There will be an arts and crafts market on Rosendale Road showcasing local artists, and a street food market on Croxted Road, plus other free activities.

Saturday 18 May, 10am to 4pm

Croxted, Park Hall and Rosendale Road

From bouncy castles and a beer tent, handmade children’s clothing and homemade cakes, to designer jewellery and local photography, the Goose Green Fair will bring together the essence of SE22 for another year.

Sunday 19 May, 11am to 5pm

Goose Green, East Dulwich Road SE22 9AU

10 to 19 May 2024

See the full line-up and book tickets online: dulwichfestival.co.uk