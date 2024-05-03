Urban Village Fete returns to Greenwich Peninsula

Urban Village Fete promises “everything you would expect from a traditional summer fete, but with an urban twist” – and it’s returning to Greenwich Peninsula this May.

International DJs Gilles Peterson and Jamz Supernova are headlining the day, which boasts a timetable of workshops, exclusive talks, music to move to and way more.

The Fete is located in London’s only Peninsula neighbourhood. With the river on three sides, it takes over Peninsula Square, winding its way through the Design District and finishing with fanfare in Central Park.

Produced by HemingwayDesign, the jam-packed day offers a chance for every visitor – young, old and in between – to get involved, and truly proves that enjoyment of art and culture should be for everyone.

This year’s line-up includes: ‘Creative Conversations’, a series of discussions with some of London’s compelling minds, hosted by BBC London’s Robert Elms in the Design District and the return of The Incredibly Clever Canine Circus – proving that every dog (and their owner!) can learn new tricks.

The Charity Shop DJ collective brings their democratic dance vibe down with the People’s Party – where the audience chooses the tunes and there’s an unmissable carnival workshop and procession with Kinetika Bloco.

This summer’s alternative Olympics, the Allympics, promises everyone a chance to get on the podium with events for all – from showjumping and relay to the egg and spoon race and, the less expected, hurl the pineapple.

The Design District will become the Urban Village Hall offering interactive workshops, including the Doodle Apartment and Wonky Veg Sculpture competition.

Plus there will be an origami model village with A Line’s Fold Your Town, independent traders with everything from baked goods to handmade crafts, free face-painting, a puppet show and enough eats to fill your boots.

Laura Flanagan, Director of Greenwich Peninsula, said: “We love putting on Urban Village Fete for both residents and visitors alike. It is a hallmark in Greenwich Peninsula’s year-round events programme.

“Culture and creativity are in our DNA here. The Fete is a way for us to celebrate that, to show it off and invite everyone to discover Greenwich Peninsula for themselves.

This year, with Gilles Peterson and Jamz Supernova heading the staggering line-up of artists, creatives and makers, it’s going to be the best free party London has seen for a long time.”

And we hope that’s a promise. See you on the Peninsula…

Date: Sunday 19 May 2024, 11am til late

Greenwich Peninsula, SE10 0SQ

urbanvillagefete.london

Image credits: Kris Humphreys Photography