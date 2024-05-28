We All Belong at the Southbank Centre

This summer, the Southbank Centre presents You Belong Here, a vibrant and diverse programme of art, music and performance with a clear message at its core: everyone is welcome.

Since opening the Foyers to welcome the public all day as part of the Open Foyer Policy in 1983, the Southbank Centre remains the nation’s most culturally inclusive and creatively expressive space where everyone can experience the arts. You Belong Here continues that tradition, offering an exciting array of free concerts, performances and workshops that explore notions of belonging, identity and home.

You Belong Here explores why we all feel the very human need to belong in our communities and our spaces.

The whole of the Southbank Centre site comes to life with more new commissions by Strachan, alongside free public art by Florence Blanchard, Serena Brown, Joe Caslin, Artur Conka, Denman+Gould, Yinka Ilori, Suzie Larke and Hank Willis Thomas – and Jeppe Hein’s much-loved Appearing Rooms fountain returns for some respite from the (hopefully!) sunny weather.

Photo: Ali Wright Courtesy of Nazar

On our free Riverside Stage, we’re collaborating with some of London’s most exciting artists and collectives to explore how to create spaces for conversation, connection and community-building through live music, performance, dance, fashion and more.

From energetic co-curated weekend showcases with London-centric collectives SOUNDS LiKE CHAOS, FLAWA, Just Vibez, AZEEMA, Counterpoints Arts, ESEA Unseen and NAZAR on the Riverside Terrace, to peaceful outdoor gardening sessions up on Queen Elizabeth Hall Roof Garden with Grounded Ecotherapy, immersive installation The House of Weaving Songs and bespoke Poetry made-to-order from the New Poet Collective’s mobile poetry emporium The Poetry Takeaway – there is something for everyone.

Pioneering grassroots jazz organisation Jazz re:freshed presents the 11th edition of the annual JAZZ RE:FEST, bringing live jazz music to the masses and shining light on exciting up-and-coming artists, whilst new contemporary-classical music festival Sound Within Sound takes audiences on a journey through unconventional musical experiences. Concluding the summer season is Unlimited, the biennial celebration showcasing the outstanding creativity of disabled artists across dance, performance, comedy, music and visual arts.

And much, much more.

For full details: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/festivals-series/you-belong-here