Mrs Warren is a Shaw Thing

Mrs. Warren’s Profession follows the story of Vivie Warren, who discovers that her mother, Mrs. Warren, has made her living in the world’s oldest profession to provide for Vivie’s life of luxury and education.

As Vivie grapples with this revelation, she confronts her mother about their differing values, their conflicting views on femininity, independence, and societal expectations.

Mrs Warren’s Profession is a provocative play by the renowned Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw. Premiered in 1893, but banned for its controversial subject matter, the play challenges the prevailing moral attitudes of its time and the economic constraints faced by women in the Victorian era. Shaw’s witty observations and biting social commentary make Mrs Warren’s Profession a thought-provoking classic that was decades ahead of its time.

SHAW2020 deliver a fresh perspective to this work, setting the action in the 1930’s, an era when women’s continued struggles against a patriarchal society was offset by a sense of twentieth century empowerment on the horizon.

SHAW2020 are an award-winning theatre company exploring the theatre and writings of Bernard Shaw. This production is sponsored by the Shaw Society, a charitable organisation dedicated to promoting the legacy and appreciation of George Bernard Shaw’s contributions to literature and theatre. The collaboration between SHAW2020 and the Shaw Society underscores their commitment to keeping Shaw’s legacy alive, engaging modern audiences with the enduring themes embedded in his work.

The Cast: Vivie Warren: Bethany Blake; Kitty Warren: Laura Fitzpatrick; Frank Gardner: Joe Sargent; Sir George Crofts: Jonas Cemm; Praed: Karl Moffat; Reverend Sam Gardner: Anthony Wise.

Directed and edited by Jonas Cemm.

Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH from Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 July 2024 at 7.30pm

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only) Tickets: £17, £15 concessions (12+)

Running time: Two hours fifteen, including a fifteen minute interval.

