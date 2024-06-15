A Year in the Life: photographer Hugh Fox exhibits the people and places of the Old Royal Naval College

Photographer Hugh Fox has documented the people and places of the Old Royal Naval College over the last twelve months

Capturing the passing of time and interactions of visitors, Fox brings to life the London landmark through his photographic style in the exhibition A Year in the Life: People and Places of the Old Royal Naval College.

The photographs are presented alongside interviews and soundscapes, inviting visitors to learn more about the fascinating work that takes place behind the scenes of the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The exhibition is mounted in the Ripley Tunnel underneath the Painted Hall, bringing together a selection of twelve photographs, including portraits of staff.

Be sure to remember your headphones as the exhibition is an audio-visual experience, celebrating the Old Royal Naval College as more than just a historic landscape, but also as a living entity, constantly evolving through the public and staff who visit and work here.

Fox’s exhibition shows the interactions of visitors to the site, as well as the conservation work done by the staff to protect its heritage.

Fox is an award-winning British photographer, whose work has been exhibited in Italy, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. In 2022, Fox won the Sony World Photography Awards – Professional Portfolio Category, and in 2023 was one of the winners of Portrait of Britain for the third consecutive year.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Fox and the Old Royal Naval College, with interviews and soundscapes by ORNC staff member Luisa De la Concha Montes.

As part of the opening of A Year in the Life, Fox will lead two workshops, followed by a photo walk, providing visitors with the unique chance to learn more about photographic techniques from Fox himself and to engage in an active walk-around to capture moments from the site.

As well as enjoying Fox’s exhibition this spring, visitors to the Old Royal Naval College can head outside to discover creations from independent artisans and creators in the Artisan Market, which will be in the grounds most weekends from until August.

Also to celebrate the new season of Bridgerton, the last Sunday of every month until September will see Bridgerton Afternoon Tea on the colonnades – right where scenes from the show were filmed.

On until 1 September 2024, Free

Old Royal Naval College, King William Walk, Greenwich, SE10 9NN

ornc.org/whats-on/a-year-in-the-life-photography-exhibition