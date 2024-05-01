Acutely personal one-woman show

Self-proclaimed ‘hot-mess’ Katy Baird brings the London premiere of her latest work Get Off to Battersea Arts Centre this May.

Join dedicated hedonist and self-proclaimed hot-mess Katy Baird for a London premiere, as she fearlessly unveils her journey into the pursuit of pleasure.

With trademark humour and honesty, Katy offers us a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the human need for distraction, exploring the depths of our desires and questioning the autonomy we have in choosing where we seek it.

Following on from Katy’s highly successful debut Workshy, which looked at work and the things we do for money, Get Off continues Katy’s frank, poignant and uproarious take on the human condition.

Photos: JMA Photography

An honest and raw interrogation into our need for distraction, Get Off is an acutely personal one-woman show about excess and consumption, raising essential questions about the autonomy we possess in choosing where and how we seek fulfilment. From Katy’s trademark humorous perspective, she unveils her journey into the ‘pursuit of pleasure’, as audiences experience an evening that challenges and aims to bring us all closer together.

Since premiering at Transform Festival, Leeds in 2023, the show has been in development ahead of a two-day run at CAMPO in Ghent in April before making its London premiere at Battersea Arts Centre for three weeks (8-25 May). The show will go on to tour in Hastings, Colchester and Norwich this Autumn.

Katy Baird is an artist and curator who has performed at festivals and venues across Europe as well as squat parties, clubs and raves. She says of her work; “My practice is centred around a desire to create a shared space that can be both welcoming and radical. My work explores ideas around class, gender and sexuality. It can take the form of cabaret, theatre, intervention, film or participatory performance. I enjoy using my body to create a space that questions, pokes and prods current dominant narratives on what is ‘acceptable behaviour’.

Date: 8 – 25 May (Press night 10 May) Time: 7:30pm & 8.30pm

Price: Pay What You Can (from £8)

Booking Link: bac.org.uk/get-off

Age guidance: 18+

Running time: 75 mins (no interval)

Access: Audio described performances 22 & 24 May. Description by Dot Alma. All performances of Get Off are Relaxed.

www.katybaird.com