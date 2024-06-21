Everything I Own is in Brixton House

Errol lost his Dad last year. Daniel Ward’s Everything I Own tells that story.

Listening to his old man’s Spotify playlist, Errol remembers his Dad’s passion over the 1981 Brixton uprising and his certainty that change was coming.

Errol is tired of the fight, and as his son takes up the fight with the BLM movement, he questions if this is a revolution or a repetition.

Everything I Own is a heartwarming and poignant look at the relationship between generations and a reflection on the complex legacy of the Windrush generation.

Errol will be played by Tony Marshall. He is best known for playing ‘Noel’ in Casualty for 12 years before the character passed away of COVID-19 in an iconic BAFTA-winning episode.

Daniel Ward’s hit show returns after a hugely successful run as part of Housemates Festival 2023.

Brixton House, 385 Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, SW9 8GL until 6th July.

Tickets: £22, £18 concessions.

Booking: 0207 582 7680 – https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/

Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes. Content warning: Contains racist language.

Watch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIxIx-JI6vQ