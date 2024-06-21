New Paddington Bear Experience

The Paddington BearTM Experience is a unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation’s favourite bear and spans more than 26,000 square feet of London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

After attending The Paddington Bear Experience, Michael Bond’s daughter Karen Jankel said:

“Whenever something new comes along involving Paddington I always ask myself what my father would have thought, so, visiting the Paddington Experience for the first time, I was feeling a mixture of eager anticipation and trepidation. However, from the moment we passed through Mr Gruber’s shop and the experience began, I knew I had nothing to worry about. The attention to detail at every stage was spot on and it really felt as though we were entering 32 Windsor Gardens and Paddington’s world. Everyone involved, from the designers through to the actors clearly have a genuine affection for Paddington and I can guarantee that, had he still been here to enjoy it, the experience would definitely have received my father’s own pawprint of approval.”

(c) Alex Brenner. (c) Alex Brenner.

Visitors are invited to step into Paddington’s world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories. Starting with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, guests are greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London’s most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns’ charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree adorned hallway, the Brown family whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

(c) Alex Brenner. (c) Alex Brenner.

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure culminates in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington’s famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages are available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington BearTM Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.

Paddington fans should also look out for ‘Mr Gruber’s Shop’ which is now open at London County Hall. Inspired by the enchanting antique store in the Paddington stories, Mr Gruber’s Shop gives a first glimpse into what to expect from The Paddington BearTM Experience as well as the opportunity to-purchase tickets and PaddingtonTM merchandise.

London County Hall, Belvedere Road, SE1 until April 2025. Times: 10am – 4.45pm Admission: Adults £39, Child £29 (2-15)

Tickets available now from www.paddingtonbearexperience.com