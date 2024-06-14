Bexley Council has approved plans for a new craft beer pub in Eastside Quarter

Plans for a new craft beer pub off a Bexley high street have been approved, despite neighbours fearing punters would ‘puke’ outside their homes.

The new bar, called Good Space Tap, will be based in Eastside Quarter, a set of 518 modern flats across six blocks in Bexleyheath town centre.

The bar will be just off Broadway high street and allowed to open from 8am to 11pm each day, with outside seating available along the front of the space. Speciality coffee, cakes and sandwiches are also planned to be offered alongside takeaway beers.

The topic was discussed at a licensing meeting for Bexley Council on June 11. Over 40 objections to the scheme were sent by locals. Neighbour Vishal Teli said he was concerned about his privacy due to living so close to the proposed pub, and claimed the bar would make his young family’s life ‘hell’.

The topic was discussed at a licensing meeting for Bexley Council on June 11. Photo by Joe Coughlan

Local resident Amol Kulthe added: “It would compromise my privacy because I’m going to live right above the outside seating area where anyone can just sneak in through my window and they can see what my bedroom looks like and my living room as well.”

Other neighbours cited concerns about noise pollution from the site given the design of the surrounding buildings. Local resident Upendra Kulkarni also said he was worried about the health and safety issues that could arise from a pub in the area.

Mr Kulkarni said at the meeting: “The sweetness from the cakes might attract rodents and rats which is not so good for the residents staying in the apartments. The other objection is because of the alcohol. I’ve seen enough nuisances on high streets to know that after drinking sometimes people puke which is not so comforting at all, especially around my house.”

Jacek Wolfart proposed the development after establishing No Frills Joe Brewing in Greenhithe, Kent. He said that the outside area of the pub would fit approximately 20 people and be fenced off with barriers to keep the space restricted. He added that he was happy for residents to contact him at any time if they were concerned about issues arising from the venue.

Mr Wolfart said at the meeting: “It’s not going to be Wetherspoon’s and it’s not going to be a cheap sports bar or club. I have no intention of running a business that will cause more headache than pleasure and benefits. The only reason I am getting into the taproom space is because my background is brewing beer and producing it.”

Labour Councillor Wendy Perfect said she felt any antisocial behaviour originating from the pub would be limited due to the older profile of customers similar businesses typically attract. However, the councillor did raise concerns on the noise pollution that may arise from drinkers at the space.

Cllr Perfect said at the meeting: “I think a lot of the residents’ concerns are unfounded but I think they might have a point that even if a bunch of 40 to 70-years-olds have had a nice time, they’re not going to be violent. They are either going to come and have a few bites or a cup of coffee. But if your business is successful, which I’m sure you hope it is, I’m concerned about the noise from those businesses and the impact on the flats.”

Mr Wolfart said in response that the front door of the bar would be kept closed to minimise the potential for noise travelling from the space. He said he was asked by Bellway, the developer behind Eastside Quarter, to limit the hours of outside seating to until 8pm in order to reduce the impact on residents. He added that the developer had also requested that the seating be restricted to the shortest side of the building.

The licensing sub-committee decided to grant the application for Good Space Tap. Conditions for the licence included no customers being permitted to be outside the pub after 8pm apart from for smoking, as well as the sale of alcohol ending at 10.30pm for drinking in the pub and 11pm for takeaway beers.