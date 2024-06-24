Linford Christie Stadium changing rooms to be demolished

A block at a West London sports stadium is expected to be demolished after being classified as a ‘dangerous structure’. Hammersmith and Fulham Council has submitted plans to knock down the changing rooms building at the Linford Christie Stadium and install new portable facilities for a period of around two years.

A council spokesperson said the temporary arrangement will allow it to “work towards the best long-term improvements” for the site.

Opened in 1967 as The West London Stadium, the Linford Christie Stadium in Wormwood Scrubs facilitates a range of sports from athletics to baseball and football. It is also home to clubs including Kensington Dragons FC and Thames Harriers Athletics Club, and was previously mooted as the potential new ground for Queen’s Park Rangers FC.

The block Hammersmith and Fulham is looking to demolish includes the changing rooms, toilets, showers and plant room, according to the application. Alongside the planning submission, the council also recently approved procurement strategies for the demolition works and purchase of nine purpose-built portacabins, at a total cost of £1.25 million.

In its decision notice, the council wrote the cost of bringing the building into ‘a suitable state for re-occupation’ would be around £6.5m. They added the demolition of the building and purchase of the portacabins “would be a good medium-term solution to retain the services at Linford Christie until the council had the time to evaluate fully its decision on the future of the stadium and any future investments at an estimated costs of £1.25m and be good for at least 8-10 years.”

A spokesperson for Hammersmith and Fulham Council said: “The Linford Christie Stadium first opened in 1967 (as The West London Stadium), and most people agree it has seen better days. The facilities are outdated and are no longer of a standard which users are entitled to expect.

“We’d like to improve and develop the site – including the associated sports pitches outside the stadium. The site could better serve the needs of local residents and we’ve been asking for local views.

“We’ve chosen the temporary option for toilets/changing rooms to allow us to continue to work towards the best long-term improvements. We have funding from the H&F Coronation Youth Fund to resurface the Athletics track.

“We are also working with Kensington Dragons FC in conjunction with Wormwood Scrubs Charitable Trust to improve the artificial grass pitches.”