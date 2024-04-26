Parties agree to support LGBT+ education for young people in schools across Bexley

Conservative and Labour groups of Bexley Council have agreed to support LGBT+ education for young people in schools across the borough. The political groups put forward their joint support for the motion to allow children in Bexley to receive respectful and inclusive information on LGBT+ relationships.

The motion was put forward by Labour Councillor Stefano Borella at a Bexley Council meeting on April 24. It called on the council to acknowledge that comprehensive and inclusive education on sex and relationships was needed by all children.

The motion also noted that data from charity Just Like Us in 2021 found that nearly half of LGBT+ pupils in the UK felt unsafe at school in the previous year. Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed that transphobic hate crime had risen by 1,211 per cent in England and Wales between 2013 and 2023.

Cllr Borella said: “Transgender people need support, they need our support. We shouldn’t be condemning them.” He added: “We should wrap round them and give them that support on their journey as they are dealing with the issues I was dealing with in the 80s.”

The Conservative amendment, put forward by Councillor Patrick Adams, agreed with the original motion that all publicly funded schools in Bexley should provide information to young people about healthy relationships, including those which are LGBT+. It added that the authority welcomed the actions of its equality, diversity and inclusion policy and was committed to working with partners to support all communities in the borough.

Cllr Adams said at the meeting: “I think we both agree on the intent here. As a council, we have consistently advocated for policies that not only respect but celebrate diversity. This amendment aligns with such policies by ensuring that all our children, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, receive education that is respectful, informative and inclusive.”

The amendment seconded by Labour Councillor Chris Ball was voted for by all councillors present aside from Independent Councillor Felix Di Netimah. The councillor said at the meeting that he did not approve of the council choosing cultural positions which he felt were divisive.

Cllr Di Netimah: “I have to say that there is a truism in politics, because this after all is political, that to govern is to choose and when you choose you divide… There is a choice that’s being made here that divides people and it makes people with a more traditional background, or Christian background or indeed other religious background, feel excluded.”

Conservative Councillor Caroline Newton, cabinet member for education, said that schools in the borough had been praised by Ofsted for their teachings on consent and forming healthy relationships. She said communities in Bexley were at their best when residents sought to understand each other.

Cllr Newton said at the meeting: “I really don’t believe the [Government relationships and sex education] guidance, or this motion, are at all divisive. Bringing people together will develop our communities and support young people in understanding relationships and beliefs and being sensitive to each other.”

Picture: Bexley Civic Offices, where Bexley Council is based. Credit: Joe Coughlan