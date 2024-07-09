South London hospital to open new sensory garden to help dementia patients

A South London hospital will open a new sensory garden filled with flowers and plants to help patients with dementia.

The dementia team at St George’s Hospital, in Tooting, will create the garden after winning a national competition by retailer Robert Dyas.

Staff will get £2,500 worth of equipment to build the garden, which will have fragrant and colourful flowers, raised flower beds, plants, herbs and vegetables. A gardener from the Alzheimer’s Society helped staff design the garden, which aims to help people with dementia by stimulating their senses and memories.

The hospital said the garden will provide a ‘quiet and calm outdoor space’, which can also be enjoyed by carers and staff. Vegetables will be grown in the garden and donated to good causes in the wider community.

Moira Rowan, dementia and delirium clinical nurse specialist team lead at St George’s, said: “This is amazing and means our patients will be able to enjoy a wonderful sensory garden filled with flowers and plants. The garden will be such a relaxing and comforting space for our patients, their carers and hospital staff.

“We are delighted to have been chosen and this will also benefit the wider community with the donation of fresh vegetables that will be grown in the garden.”

Kate Slemeck, managing director at St George’s, added: “I am really looking forward to the garden taking shape over the coming months and seeing our patients, staff and our local communities enjoying the peace and serenity it will bring.”