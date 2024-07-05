Streatham Common and Vale by-election win for Labour

Labour has swept to victory in a Lambeth Council by-election called after a councillor resigned.

Dominic Armstrong, the party’s candidate for Streatham Common and Vale, finished in first place, picking up 2,796 votes.

The by-election, which took place on the same day as the general election, was called after former Labour councillor Henna Shah resigned.

Green Party candidate Duncan Eastoe was secondwith 1,354 votes.

Conservative Party candidate Lachlan Rurlander was third with 918 votes.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Nicholas Davidson finished fourth with 906 votes.

The result of the by-election was announced in the early hours of Friday morning (July 5) at Lambeth Civic Centre in Brixton.