An Incredibly Scary Object in Brockley

‘There’s a rock out there beyond the moon, with a big gaping terrifying hole in it, and it’s been there for nine months. People have been talking about it for nine months.’

A space probe has gone silent on its way to a new interstellar object.

When NASA convenes a press briefing to calm conjecture, the presence of its writer-in-residence on the panel starts to cause ructions between fact and fantasy, science and science fiction.

Joe Edgar ’s The Incredibly Scary Object is a sharp, witty and thought-provoking comedy about the relationship between storytelling and scientific thinking.

With the world increasingly on the lookout for catchy answers, how easy is it to stay objective? And more importantly, how fun?

The Incredibly Scary Object was longlisted for the RSC’s 37 Plays project in 2023 and received a rehearsed reading as part of the Omnibus Theatre’s Engine Room season in January 2024.

Sosij Productions is an energetic new theatre company, interested in making the kind of show you’d want to watch twice. We are united by a shared desire to make drama in which:

A) Characters are as funny, humane, unreasonable and performative as real people are.

B) As much value is placed on romance as on ideas, and on facetiousness as on wit.

C) Something really odd happens.

If you want to watch unusual, relatable characters grappling with the extraordinary and refusing to let it wow them out of being fun, then we hope this will be company for you.

Directed by Jessy Roberts

Cast:

Alex Crook (The Union, Netflix – Sexy Beast, Paramount+)

Xavier Starr (The Merchant of Venice 1936, RSC/Trafalgar Entertainment)

Joe Edgar (The Crown, Netflix – Just For One Day, The Old Vic)

April Storm Perry (30 Rock, NBC – Are We There Yet?, TBS)

Sydney Crocker (Same Again, web series 2024)

Eddie Mann (Rocketman, Paramount Pictures – The Mirror and the Light, BBC)

Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH.

Dates: Tues 20 – Saturday 31 August 2024 at 7.30pm. Tickets: £17, £15 concessions (13+) Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st previews: £12.00

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)

Running time: 95 minutes, with no interval

