The Grapes of Wrath

The great American novel reimagined

Forced to travel West in search of a promised land, the Joad family embark on an epic journey across America in the hope of finding work and a new life in California.

Their story is one of false hopes, wrong turns and broken dreams, but also a hymn to human kindness and a tribute to the endurance of the human spirit.

Cast in rehearsal (c) Richard Hubert Smith

Carrie Cracknell (Julie, The Deep Blue Sea) directs Frank Galati’s award-winning adaptation of John Steinbeck’s masterpiece. Tony Award-winner Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Succession) is joined by Harry Treadaway (The Chemistry of Death, Penny Dreadful) in this moving and deeply atmospheric story of a struggle against a hostile climate to find a place to call home.

Lyttleton Theatre, National Theatre, South Bank, London SE1 9PX. Until 14 September 2024. Times: 7pm, Matinees 1pm. Admission: £20 – £89.

Booking: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk