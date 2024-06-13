B-Boys on the S-Bank

Part of the You Belong Here programme

Canada’s b-boy Crazy Smooth presents In My Body, a dynamic exploration of the effects of ageing on the street dancer’s entire being – body, mind and spirit.

Crazy Smooth has assembled an intergenerational all-star cast of five men and four women comprised of Canada’s top street dancers, who execute the physically demanding and visually impressive choreography alongside projections and spoken word, and featuring an original soundtrack by DJ Shash’U.

Photo: Jerick Collantes Photo: Rita Taylor

Reflecting hip-hop culture, b-boys/b-girls present a façade of confidence and invincibility as they engage in battles to prove their worth and assert their dominance. Writer Alejanrdo Rodriguez provides a powerful backdrop of personal stories of survival, triumph, and defeat drawn from interviews that he conducted with the dancers, including DKC Freeze, the oldest dancer in the company (born 1965), and Tash (born in 1971).

Crazy Smooth: In My Body is part of the Southbank Centre’s You Belong Here programme, a multi-artform summer programme exploring belonging, with a message of welcome at its core. More information HERE

PLUS The Dance Exchange – part of the Southbank Centre’s You Belong Here free programme

Sunday 21 July from 1pm, for all ages, free and non-ticketed, Southbank Centre’s Riverside Terrace

Dust off your best moves for a day of workshops and performances championing intergenerational and international street dance.

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, SE1 8XX.

Thu 18 – Sat 20 July, 7.30pm, Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. Tickets £20, £25, £30. For ages 8+. Audio Described performance on Fri 19 Jul. Touch Tour available before performance on Fri 19 Jul.