Looking Beneath the Loneliness

Free Performance in Rotherhithe

London Bubble Theatre is proud to present Beneath the Papers, its poignant new play created and performed by a community company with a combined age of over 400.

Retired racing driver Archie has kept himself to himself since his wife mysteriously disappeared 18 years ago. When a surprise visitor delivers some unexpected news, he goes on a long overdue journey and confronts some difficult memories along the way. Will he finally learn to let go?

Beneath the Papers delves into the complexities of ageing; exploring themes of family, redemption, and the human condition through the journey of its central character, Archie.

The Performance

A tour of the play was launched during Loneliness Awareness Week and is more essential than ever, following London’s official appointment as the UK’s loneliest city.

Members of the company take part in free drama groups at London Bubble to thwart isolation, stay active and connect. Touring Beneath the Papers is their way of giving back to a community of their peers.

The play will be shown free at Canada Water Theatre, but more importantly it will tour a range of older adult settings, including sheltered housing units, care homes and almshouses; reaching up to 500 people – many of whom have limited access or exposure to theatre or theatre spaces in their everyday lives. With 1.2 million older people in the UK classified as chronically lonely, this is a bold step towards change; spotlighting instead the vibrancy and wisdom that come with age.

London Bubble’s Executive Director Lucy Bradshaw comments: “Society too often dismisses the narratives of older adults, yet their stories brim with wisdom and resilience.”

Artistic Director Marie Vickers adds: “This company has worked hard and made theatre to be proud of. The characters are nuanced and the story is recognisable. It’s a privilege to watch them connect with their audience and bring joy, togetherness and comfort to other older adults.”

Beneath the Papers is being performed free for a public audience at Canada Water Theatre on Wednesday June 19th at 3pm followed by a Cast and Creatives Q&A.