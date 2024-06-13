If You Pass Go

A Celebration of the Old Kent Road

An exhibition celebrating and reflecting on Old Kent Road and its surrounding area, curated by Alexander Christie and Matthew White.

Old Kent Road is in a state of flux with redevelopment underway and more still in the planning stage. With the Bakerloo extension on hold, the speed of change has slowed down allowing some time for reflection.

“If You Pass Go” aims to reveal and celebrate some of the historical and current elements forming the makeup of the area, as well as reimagining how these can inform and inhabit its potential future. Showing projects from architects, photographers and artists; works will range from creative investigations and propositions to tangible projects which aim to benefit the area.

The works will intrigue local residents and those with an active interest in architecture, history, regeneration and the trajectory of London. The exhibition aims to spark debate, discussion and engagement towards shaping a better future for Old Kent Road.

If You Pass Go exhibition is part of the London Festival of Architecture 2024.

Exhibition is open 22nd and 23rd June 11am – 4pm. Private view 21st June 6pm – 9pm.

Register for your Free ticket: https://www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/event/if-you-pass-go/

Livesey Exchange 2, 567 Old Kent Road, London, SE1 5EW.