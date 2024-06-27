Boys to Men in London

This summer, get a glimpse into the world of young men growing up in London with MANTELPEACE, a free exhibition in one-hour slots.

Immerse yourself of teenage memories, penalty shootouts and park bench confessions in this interactive exhibition which celebrates the transition from boyhood to manhood and provides a fresh perspective on traditional masculinity.

Drawing from real-life experiences of young men in Southwark and Lambeth, the exhibition is curated by local Young Curators and Young Consultants, working with Lead Artist Adam Karim, Sound Designer and Composer Duramaney Kamara, Set Designer Finlay Jenner and Guest Artists. With contributions from Arco Academy, Lansdowne School, Southwark Inclusive Learning Service and Untold Creative Training.

Photography by Ikin Yum.

Director of Taking Part Shereen Jasmin Phillips said ‘MANTELPEACE focusses on the joy of journeying through teenage years to manhood, creating a space where young men from our community can be brave, support each other, build and share connections through illustration, music, sound and movement’.

Taking Part is the Young Vic’s Creative Engagement Department which works with young people, adults, schools, and the local community in Lambeth and Southwark, engaging with over 15,000 people a year and providing free tickets to all shows and free creative and artistic opportunities to participants. Taking Part’s three strands, Learning, Participation, and Neighbourhood Theatre, create work that is the beating heart of the organisation.

Young Vic, The Cut, SE1 9th – 20th July.

Admission: Free but have to be booked: https://www.youngvic.org/