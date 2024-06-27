The Baker’s Wife

The arrival of a new Baker (Clive Rowe)and his younger wife (Josefina Gabrielle) turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, The Baker’s Wife is filled with some of Schwartz’s most ravishingly beautiful music, and will immerse the audience into world of Gallic charm in this first major UK revival since its West End première.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (who previously directed Barnum at the Chocolate Factory), with choreography by Matt Cole (Olivier award winner for Newsies) and designs by Paul Farnworth.

©Tristram Kenton

Bobbie Chambers plays a Niece. Mark Extance plays The Teacher. Jack Gardner plays Philippe. Sutara Gayle plays Therese. Hana Ichijo plays a Niece. Lucie Jones plays Genevieve. Michael Matus plays The Marquis. Norman Pace plays Claude. Robyn Rose plays a Niece. David Seadon-Young returns to the Menier to play Antoine. Matthew Seadon-Young plays Priest. Liam Tamne returns to the Menier to play Barnaby. Joaquin Pedro Valdes returns to the Menier to play Dominique. Finty Williams returns to the Menier to play Hortense .

Menier Chocolate Factory, Southwark Street, SE1. Dates: 6 July – 14 September.

020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)