Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!

Welcome to the world premiere of Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! A brand new musical with Music and Lyrics by Brandon Lambert & Book by Martin Landry.

It’s a hot, sunny day at the beach and everyone is gearing up for a competition that will change (or end) their lives forever: the legendary Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!

Everyone wants to be King or Queen of the Beach, but who will get the crown? And will they all fall in love and live happily ever after? As the competition progresses through an increasingly deadly series of beach events, the biggest question of all is: can this show find yet another excuse to crowbar in a song?! YES!

Set to energetic parodies of iconic retro hits, Grease meets Squid Game in this brand new (sort-of) romp (bomp-a-lomp) of non-stop laughs, slapstick horror and explosive fun.

This musical sees Mark Bell direct Bradley Adams (Ensemble), Tom Babbage (Joe), Ellie Clayton (Mary Joe), Damien James (Dickie), Janice Landry (Chastity), Dixie Newman (Ensemble), Katie Oxman (Chickie) and Jack Whittle (Dude). Writer Martin Landry completes the cast as the Announcer, with Composer and Lyricist Brandon Lambert taking the helm as Musical Director.

The creative team is completed by Emily Bestow (set and costume design) Andy Graham (sound design) Francesca Jaynes (choreography) and Adam King (lighting design).

Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Large, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD from 24 May – 22 June

Box Office: 020 7407 0234 – www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk

Pioneers’ Preview: £10 (24 May)

Preview Tickets: £16

Full Price Tickets from: £35

Concession Tickets from: £28

Performances Monday – Saturday 7.30pm, matinees Tuesday and Saturday 3pm.

Video: Cast announcement video(1920×1080) (1080p).mp4