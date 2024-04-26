Review: A Spectacle of Herself – BAC

Brave and wonderful

Having premiered at Edinburgh Fringe 2023, A Spectacle of Herself has come to Battersea Art Centre, London. Written and performed by Laura Murphy (they/her), and shaped by a team of queer and neurodivergent people, a brave and wonderful piece of theatre has been created, writes Bella Christy.

This is a show that beautifully conjoins the micro and macro, the personal and the expansive. There is an occupation with space, as themes of identity, feminism and queerness are performed. It is both an intricate expression of Laura’s personal identity and mental health, as well as an exploration of political space-taking, particularly the ‘space race’, led by millionaires to colonise Mars.

Photos: Holly Revell

The team take an interdisciplinary approach, layering contrasting practices. The piece is made up of circus and aerial performance, comedy, spoken word, performance art, projection and mime. We watch Laura both comically and poignantly discuss her likes (big poos, wanking, UFO documentaries) and dislikes (scented toilet paper, the UK government), into a somewhat perplexing performance art piece, into an immensely powerful nude aerial performance. These elements, contrasting and diverse, can then be pieced together and connected by the audience.

Laura forged such an intimate rapport with the audience; the connection felt deeply personal as she addressed us with honesty and charm. Her performance was raw and vulnerable, as she both physically and emotionally strips down.

Projections integrated the two parts of the stage, crafting a performance rich in layers and texture. A key aspect of the projections was their use for creative captions. Not only did this enhance the accessibility of the show, but it also lent depth to the production. With their own personality, the words captured and held onto my attention.

Despite exploring a number of themes and employing various techniques and styles, A Spectacle of Herself harmonises effectively as a cohesive whole – it comes together to be something unique and complete.

I found this performance to be poignant and impressive, and I will be thinking about it long after leaving the theatre.

Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, SW11 5TN until 27th April. 7.30pm. Admission: Pay What You Can.

Booking: https://bac.org.uk/whats-on/ – 0207 223 2223