Intermezzo in Dulwich

The South London Women Artists(SLWA) have a new exhibition for summer in Dulwich Village.

Intermezzo features the work of 25 SLWA members and includes painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking and textiles.

Collectively, Intermezzo is a celebration of sunshine and joy and reflects the diverse talents of the artists.

Heritage Cheese

The gallery is above Heritage Cheese in Dulwich Village, and it it is a are and special thing for a commercial enterprise to donate free exhibition space. It gives artists the opportunity to showcase their work and to work collaboratively.

Heritage Cheese, IB Carlton Avenue, Dulwich Village, SE21 7DE.

Open 7 days a week during opening times.

Appointments can be made via email: projects@slwa.co.uk.

Details: https://southlondonwomenartists.co.uk/