From Quantum Physics to Fashion to Musical Fantasy

Charismatic virtuoso musician, pianist and composer Kirill Richter is to make his debut at The London Coliseum with the premiere of The Sands of Time, a dazzling and deeply immersive one-night-only multi-media event.

Featuring dynamic virtuosity and visual spectacle, the entire auditorium will be transformed into a sumptuous and stunning, ever evolving work of art combining music, words, poetry, visuals and video installations.

Richter will performs a range of his own works alongside his ensemble, The Richter Trio (violin Alena Zinovieva, cello Avgust Krepak) as well as the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan (conductor: Alibek Kabdurakhmanov), including highlights from his debut album Chronos, and specially commissioned World Cup and Olympic anthems.

The evening will culminate in the London and UK premiere of The Sands of Time, Richter’s epic, mystical and emotive orchestral fantasy.

Photo: Alexander Plotnikov

He said: “My music acts as a soundtrack to life’s joys and sorrows, capturing the moments that have shaped me. These stories, expressed through my compositions, resonate with the happiness, heartache, and hopes of others, making us feel connected through a shared language of emotion.”

Kirill Richter is an acclaimed award-winning musician widely acknowledged as one of the world’s most charismatic and eclectic young performers. He is renowned for his prodigious range of contemporary compositions from chamber music to anthems for orchestra, ballet and cinema, as well as being a highly sought-after recording artist.

This concert is made possible with the generous support of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

Richter’s piece is a panorama inspired by Uzbek culture, where the sound of the symphony orchestra and solo piano intertwines with the poetry of Omar Khayyam, Alisher Navoi, Babur, and Mahlarayimn Nadira.

The Sands of Time will allow the London audience to experience a new perspective on Uzbekistan’s historical and cultural heritage, hear Kirill Richter’s interpretation, and reaffirm that a living cultural tradition is always relevant.

Richter is a pianist and composer whose path to music was not straightforward. For a long time, he treated music as a hobby while studying quantum physics at National Research Nuclear University, and then also graduating as Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design from the University of Hertfordshire in London. However, he ultimately chose a career in music in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself as a rising star.

London Coliseum, St Martin’s Lane, London, WC2N 4ES

Wednesday 11 September at 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 7845 9300 – https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/kirill-richter-richter-trio-sands-of-time/