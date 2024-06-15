No Fear in the Dance Studio

FEAR is the celebratory finale of a series of free community workshops taking place at Siobhan Davies Studios in Elephant and Castle.

FEAR brings together over 50 participants of all ages from our communities to create a performance together. The theme is fear – the fear of the unknown, the fear of our space or comfort being threatened, and how fear can control us. Together the cast and leading artists will explore how to challenge fear through support and trust in one another.

Participants will join SDS Co-Artistic Director Annie Pui Ling Lok and Juan Ayala, Anne-Gaëlle Thiriot and Anna Alvarez over nine free workshops in the 2 weeks leading up to the performance. The group will work with performance and movement influenced by contemporary dance and theatre-making practice, Argentine tango, Aikido and Contact Improvisation.

Photo: Genevieve Reeves Photo: Genevieve Reeves

For many of the 50 performers it will be their very first time making and performing a show.

FEAR is the third of four performance projects – LANGUAGE, POWER, FEAR, EMOTION – made in Elephant and Castle.

These participants said: “It felt transformative. I felt safe, welcomed, and valued in a way that was very new for me. It felt like belonging. It felt kind and caring. It felt like everyone had space to be themselves and be together – this was the most moving and healing part for me.”

“It was really enjoyable. I felt like I was part of something bigger than myself and liked meeting lots of different people with their own ways of moving and reasons for participating.”

