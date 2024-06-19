No Claps nor Pay Rises for Essential Workers

Amidst the turmoil of pre-election Britain, artist Victoria P. Gill’s ‘FLEX’ at Camberwell Kabinett, curated by No.32, boldly exposes the harsh ‘hand-to-mouth’ reality imposed and normalised by 14 years of Conservative Government through a provocative display of found objects priced at her own maintenance bills.

London, 17.06.24-27.06.24 [PV: 20.06.24 and 27.06.24] – Cities function through the tireless, unnoticed work of maintenance workers. Every path we tread, every bin we use, and every shop window we peer into is a testament to the silent yet essential labour that keeps urban life running smoothly.

Going into the national lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, public acknowledgement and respect of these acts became more trendy. People recognised them as respected positions, and praised the people performing them. Yet there were no pay rises awarded to match this respect. Instead, we performatively clapped, some even hit saucepans with ladles to show just how much their work to uphold the city in a time of global turbulence was valued by us all.

Four years on, there are no longer claps. Bin men are still collecting our ever-growing waste, street sweepers are still sweeping the dust from our streets and highway workers are still collecting neon orange cones from our roads, albeit without the corresponding pay rises. The claps have faded, yet the work continues. The question remains: has the recognition made any lasting impact?

Cost of Living Crisis in Art Form

Victoria P. Gill delves into these themes in her latest exhibition. Her work explores the ways we cope with the high costs of living in the capital by transforming a former bus driver’s kiosk into a space of contemplation and critique of the financial demands we face and the ways in which we’re able to deal with them.

‘FLEX’ features sculptural bins and other personalised maintenance items, each priced at Victoria’s own costs of existing and maintenance bills. The exhibition offers a unique perspective and criticism on the normalisation of ‘hand-to-mouth’ living in Britain as a result of current socio-economic management.

Victoria P. Gill is a London-based artist originally from Leeds. Her work focuses on the urban experience and the costs associated with living in a major city. Through her practice, she seeks to highlight and honour the unseen acts of maintenance that underpin daily life.

Camberwell Kabinett is a unique exhibition space on Camberwell Road, offering artists a platform to showcase their work in a distinctive, urban setting. The space is dedicated to fostering creative expression and community engagement.

Camberwell Kabinett, Camberwell Road, London. June 17th-29th, 2024

In-Person Viewings: Thursday, June 20th, and Thursday, June 27th, from 6 PM to 8 PM. The artist and representatives from No.32 will be present during the in-person viewings where the artist will be exhibiting and activating additional works.

Visitors are invited to sit inside the transformed kiosk, browse the catalogue of sculptures, and reflect on the intersection of art, maintenance, and urban existence.