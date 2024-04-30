No Love Songs at the Playhouse

The five star hit musical No Love Songs is the brainchild of the lead singer of Mercury Prize nominated Scottish indie band, The View’s Kyle Falconer and his partner Laura Wilde, co-written with Johnny McKnight.

Reimagined live on stage in this unique and urgent gig theatre show, No Love Songs features hits from Kyle’s 2021 solo album, No Love Songs For Laura, such as Stress Ball and Mother.

Dundee Rep have cast Anna Russell Martin as Lana, opposite John McLaron who returns as Jessie for the upcoming UK dates of No Love Songs.

Anna Russell Martin trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has worked extensively in theatres across Scotland, winning Best Female Performance 2020 at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland for The Panopticon.

John McLarnon was part of the original cast of No Love Songs, which opened at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 to rave reviews, followed by a triumphant homecoming run at Dundee Rep.

The production is co-directed by Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director, Andrew Panton, and Associate Director Tashi Gore telling a personal story of love and new parenthood, dealing with the subject of post-natal depression. This original new musical follows Lana and Jessie as they learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents.

Andrew Panton said, “We’re excited to bring No Love Songs to new audiences across the UK, building on our initial world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival. Working with this exceptional company has been a joy to rediscover this important story”.

Southwark Playhouse Elephant, 1 Dante Place, London, SE11 4RX from Tuesday 4 – Saturday 15 June 2024. Mon – Sat, 2.30pm & 7.45pm. Tickets: £10 Pioneers’ Preview, £16 Previews, £26 Standard, £21 Concession.

Tickets are now on sale at www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.