The Valentine Letters

The Valentine Letters is a new play based upon the Second World War correspondence between Royal Air Force airman and Prisoner of War John Valentine and his wife Ursula, from the book Geprüft by Frances Zagni.

These letters provide an unprecedented insight in to how two people struggle to find solace and keep their hopes and love alive despite the anxieties of John’s dangerous operational life, his three years behind barbed wire, and Ursula’s endeavours raising a newborn under the constant threat of aerial attack.

The Valentine Letters is a testament to the pain of separation, isolation, coping, and change, interspersed with humorous and heartwarming moments. A remarkable account of the effect of the Second World War on the lives of a young married couple and their generation.

This is the latest play from Steve Darlow, whose most recent work includes the acclaimed Their Finest Hour.

Darlow: says

‘In June 2016 I was approached by Frances Zagni, John and Ursula’s daughter, with a proposal to publish the letters exchanged by her parents during the Second World War, and in 2018 we launched the book Geprüft – The Remarkable Second World War Letters of Prisoner of War John Valentine and his wife Ursula, at a Duxford airshow. The word count for the book was 90,000 words. Too long for a play, so with the help of Frances, Jo Emery, and the cast, we have condensed it down to a more manageable number yet kept the essence, drama, and sentiment of John and Ursula’s story. In my years of writing and research I have met many veterans, their wives, and families. Those who returned also suffered, as did those close to them, having to find ways to deal with their loved one’s experience. This play is a reminder of the aftermath of war at a personal level.’

The Cast

Frances – Charlotte Drummond-Dunn

John Valentine – Tom Hilton

Ursula Valentine – Katie Hamilton

Directed by Jo Emery

Lighting and Sound Design: Dorian Brooks

Produced by Fighting High Productions

Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH. Tuesday 11 – Saturday 22 June 2024 at 7.30pm, Saturday 15 June matinee at 3.00pm.

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)

£17, £15 concessions (12+)

