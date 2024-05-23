Spiderman Kidnapped in Southwark

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman.

When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realises Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows.

A Y2K farce, Samantha Hurley’s I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

Following its sold-out run in NYC at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 3 July, with previews from 28 June, running until 10 August.

Cast: Tessa Albertson (Shelby Hinkley), Kyle Birch (Brenda Dee Cankles), Anders Hayward (Tobey Maguire).

Directed by Tyler Struble; Set Designer: Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez; Lighting Designer: Holly Ellis; Sound Designer: Jamie Lu; Costume Designer: Reuben Speed; General Management: Katy Galloway Productions; Casting by: Harry Blumenau Casting; Production Management: Chloe Stally-Gibson .

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with Associate Producer Matt Krauss, co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren and Andrew Patino.

Southwark Playhouse Borough, Little

77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD from 28 June, running until 10 August.

Box Office: 020 7407 0234 – https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk