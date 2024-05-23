A Different Green Features Female Prisoners

​A Different Green is a solo exhibition from Bella Hoare and focuses on over 20 works that explore the beauty of the female form alongside closely observed natural references to forests, leaves and flowers.

Successive layers of paint build a final images as well as the visible history of that image’s construction while Hoare’s optimism shines through in a celebration of feminine beauty and power.

Plant life and the natural world are constant touchpoints. Hoare’s series of “green goddess” paintings offer a feminist take on the “green man” figure of medieval Pagan-Christian folklore and can be seen as a reminder of the possibilities of human and, more specifically, feminine intimacy with the natural world.

Willow Orange Kimono

While her “Glasshouse” paintings feature five portraits of women from The Glasshouse – a social enterprise empowering female prisoners through horticultural training. A passionate supporter of The Glasshouse, Hoare’s paintings are larger than life-size images. The scale throws off viewers’ preconceptions, monumentalising these women from marginalised communities and emphasising their potential for growth. As both individuals and archetypes, they represent the opportunities for renewal offered by the natural world through horticulture and shared experiences.

Hoare’s practice repeatedly turns to themes of renewal and hope. Transitional colour palettes and expanses of lush vegetation hint at the turning of the seasons and the inevitable return of light and life from darkness. Under Hoare’s brush, nature is not a benevolent force but a neutral one, indifferent to human lives but providing us with emotional and physical sustenance if we are willing to embrace its power.

The artist says: ‘As a child I spent long hours deep in the forests and gardens around Stourhead that surrounded my home. As an adult the seasonal renewal of life has supported me through challenging times. This positive relationship between nature and feminine power is celebrated throughout my work.

​‘Colour is crucial as a way of expressing emotion. My memories of green light from deep in the spring-time forest, the vivid colours of summer flowers, or the infinite variety of browns and greys of mid-winter are all equally beautiful.

‘The intricately textured surfaces of my work evolves over months with many layers of oil and cold wax medium. Representational when viewed across a room or on screen; in proximity you appreciate the successive application of abstract marks. We are all more interesting the closer you look.’

Throughout childhood, motherhood, widowhood and into a new chapter of her life the annual renewal of the natural world has taught Hoare that it is always possible to create a better future for yourself.

The Oxo Tower until 2nd June.