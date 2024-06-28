Shang-A-Lang With The Gang

I Ran With The Gang is a tribute to original Bay City Roller, Alan Longmuir and now the 2014-2018 smash-hit Toronto and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show is coming to London for the first time.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Liam Rudden and featuring the hit songs Bye Bye Baby, Summerlove Sensation, Shang-a-Lang! and more, this brand-new production is a moving tribute to Longmuir, who sadly passed away in 2018.

I Ran With The Gang tells Alan’s story, from growing up listening to Elvis as a kid, to completing his apprenticeship as a plumber and forming the band that would go on to become the global sensation known as the Bay City Rollers. The piece tells of Alan’s life before he became famous, through the hysteria of Rollermania and of how he returned to life as a ‘plumber from Edinburgh’ when the screaming stopped.

Aberdeen actor and singer Michael Karl-Lewis will play the Young Alan Longmuir, popular Glasgow actor Lee Fanning will play The Narrator. Edinburgh actor and singer Ross Jamieson will play The Roller and Young Les.

The show returns with the blessing of Eileen Longmuir, Alan’s wife, who says, “I am delighted I Ran With The Gang is returning to keep Alan’s memory alive. He loved being a part of the I Ran With The Gang family and liked nothing better than sitting at back, watching the fans reaction as his story unfolded, chuckling to himself that they hadn’t noticed him.”

Michael Karl-Lewis says, “I am absolutely honoured to be playing Alan Longmuir. Despite being a global sensation, Alan remained a brilliant, genuine man with a huge heart. I have loved reading his autobiography and it is going to be a blast stepping into his shoes.”

Lee Fanning plays The Narrator

Lee says, “There can be few people not familiar with the music of the Bay City Rollers, a band that without Alan, would never have existed. It’s exciting to be able to tell his story and keep his legacy alive.”

Ross Jamieson plays The Roller and Young Les

Ross says, “When I was offered I Ran With The Gang, I was as ecstatic as a 70s teenybopper seeing the Bay City Rollers for the first time. I know how much this group means to people, and looking forward to giving the fans exactly what they want. As I come from a similar upbringing to Les, originally being from an Edinburgh council estate, there will be no dodgy Scottish accents. Les and Alan left us well before their time, but their energy and music live on.”

Stage Door Theatre, Prince of Wales Pub, 150-151 Drury Lane, London, WC2B 5TD from13-17 August 2024. Times: Tuesday to Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 8.30pm.

Tickets £25, which includes admission to after-show: www.stagedoortheatre.co.uk