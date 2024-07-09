The SpongeBob Musical

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and has become the hottest musical theatre star?

Dive into the underwater world of Bikini Bottom as Bermondsey’s The Quay Players proudly present The SpongeBob Musical!

Join SpongeBob and his friends on an epic adventure to save their home from an impending volcanic disaster. This heartwarming story, brimming with optimism and heroism, is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Based on the beloved series by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical is written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau.

The show boasts a tidal wave of original songs by some of the most iconic rock and pop artists in the world. The musical score includes contributions from Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are provided by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt.

Director & Scenic Designer, Tom Kershaw-Green said, “I’m so thrilled to return to The Quay Players to direct and design this kooky, mad-cap adventure through the underwater world of Bikini Bottom with the loveable band of misfit characters you know and adore! The cast and creative team have been working so very hard to present a fantastic night out for the whole family with brilliant dance routines, colourful costumes and a vibrant score.

The all-ages, all abilities and community grounding of Quay ties in beautifully to this theme which is such a vital part of our show. Join us for a night (or afternoon) at the Greenwood Theatre at the end of this month for huge amounts of F.U.N.!”

You can expect an exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography, and dazzling costumes. This deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash and is an unmissable event for theatre lovers of all ages.

The Quay Players are a very friendly amateur dramatics society and passionate about musical theatre. If you would like to join, please get in touch on info@quayplayers.org.ukShow Dates: Wednesday 24th – Saturday 27th July

Location: Greenwood Theatre, Weston Street, SE1 3RA

Showtimes:

Wednesday – Friday: 7:30 PM

Saturday Matinee: 2:00 PM

Saturday Evening: 7:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss out on this spectacular show. Visit the link in our bio or go to quayplayers.org.uk/tickets to secure your seats today.