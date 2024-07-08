Beauty and the Beast

Greenwich Theatre presents a brand-new musical adaptation of Beauty and the Beast featuring an astonishing cast of actor-musicians and an unforgettable original score by David Haller, with its roots planted firmly in English folk and blues.

Reuniting Greenwich Theatre artistic director James Haddrell with composer David Haller, back together after summer productions of Cinderella, Treasure Island, Pinocchio and The Wolves Of Willoughby Chase, this new version of Beauty and the Beast introduces emerging writing duo Sidonie Welton and Brad Tutt and gives the timeless tale a fresh makeover in a magical, musical, laugh-out-loud production for the summer holidays.

At the heart of the Beauty and the Beast cast is Greenwich Theatre panto favourite Louise Cielecki (most recently seen as Muddles in 2023’s Offie-winning Snow White) as Belle and Ed Tunningley (Choir Of Man, West End & US) as Beast. The cast also includes Tony Mooney (Greenwich Theatre’s The Dumb Waiter, Scott & Bailey, Hollyoaks), Michaela Murphy (Cassie and the Lights, Edinburgh / Vaults), Inés Ruiz (Run to the Nuns, Riverside Studios) and Lucy Mae Carpenter in her professional debut.

James Haddrell says: “I am excited to unveil this brilliant new script by Sidonie Welton and Brad Tutt. It upends the classic gender expectations of so many fairytales and subverts the usual understanding of ugliness at the heart of this story, giving us a powerful Belle and a far more nuanced Beast. With such a fantastic company of musicians carrying us through the tale, this promises to be a great summer celebration of theatre at its best.”

Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

Dates + times: 2 – 25 August 2024, Tue – Thu at 2pm / Fri – Sat at 1pm + 5pm / + Tue 6 Aug at 6pm (press performance)

Tickets: £22 – £27 (full price); £20 – £22 (conc); £11 – £13.50 (child)

Box office: www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk / box office:020 8858 7755

